Bad drivers

jeff7b9
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2013
- Messages
- 28,780
- Reaction score
- 50,363
I have noticed a significant uptick in incredibly annoying and dangerous maneuvers on the road lately.
Specifically I have seen SO MANY instances of people seemingly blindly pulling into traffic or merging, pulling out or crossing and going DIRECTLY into the trajectory of another vehicle. Also fucktards walking in front of cars looking at their fucking phones.
We all have our pet peeves , feel free to share yours, but I am of the opinion that your vehicle should never move such that anyone else has to alter their trajectory or else vehicles would collide. I don't feel like that is too much to ask. Is that too fucking much to ask?
The obvious culprit would be distracted drivers by way of phone, but you can't put the fucking phone down WHEN YOU PULL INTO TRAFFIC, you can't do that for 4 fucking seconds?
The worst example from my memory was a cop, couldn't have been more than 23 years old, looked like he was in high school...
This dumb asshole was on his phone, ran a stop sign and had I not have swerved his stupid ass would have hit me.
We live in a world full of self absorbed assholes with no concept of how their actions affect other people.
If I could push a button right now that would magically punch everyone in the world in the face the world would be a better place.
I wish nothing but
to each and every one of you.
/rant
Love Jeff7b9
Specifically I have seen SO MANY instances of people seemingly blindly pulling into traffic or merging, pulling out or crossing and going DIRECTLY into the trajectory of another vehicle. Also fucktards walking in front of cars looking at their fucking phones.
We all have our pet peeves , feel free to share yours, but I am of the opinion that your vehicle should never move such that anyone else has to alter their trajectory or else vehicles would collide. I don't feel like that is too much to ask. Is that too fucking much to ask?
The obvious culprit would be distracted drivers by way of phone, but you can't put the fucking phone down WHEN YOU PULL INTO TRAFFIC, you can't do that for 4 fucking seconds?
The worst example from my memory was a cop, couldn't have been more than 23 years old, looked like he was in high school...
This dumb asshole was on his phone, ran a stop sign and had I not have swerved his stupid ass would have hit me.
We live in a world full of self absorbed assholes with no concept of how their actions affect other people.
If I could push a button right now that would magically punch everyone in the world in the face the world would be a better place.
I wish nothing but
to each and every one of you.
/rant
Love Jeff7b9