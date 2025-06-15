Bad call out by Buckley

Fact Checker said:
Buckley vs Prates would be nice.


Usman is probably gonna get Belal now due to their beef. The UFC would be silly not to capitalize on that.
Click to expand...
It's a really good fight. Kamaru probably wants to fight for a title, though.
 
surgeyou1 said:
Just how bad is Colby Covington?
Click to expand...
Belal did to Leon what Colby was supposed to do.
Usman did to Buckley what Colby was supposed to do.

Colby to me is one of the biggest frauds in UFC history. I doubt we even see him fight again, there aren't any aging/declining fighters for him to pick off anymore (he's the old one now).
 
frederick said:
Buckley vs Garry
Click to expand...
Garry wins pretty easily but it would be boring. Garry can strike at range and either take Buckley down or hold him against the fence. It would pretty much be Garry vs. MVP with less creative striking from Buckley.
 
JoeRowe said:
Now? Or when he fought a much better version of Usman and took 4-5 rounds off him?
Click to expand...
I think Colby has been off mentally since the Masvidal incident and long layoff. He wasted way too much time striking with Edwards and Buckley before going for TDs. And it wasn't the old Colby who threw strikes with high output (though not much power or technical ability). He just passively stood there and got beat up.
 
Looks like it now but at the time wasn’t bad. Inactive, older fighter with a big name. Young, powerful fighter thinks they might be able to catch a guy like that. Unfortunately for Buckley, Usman can still wrestle and Buckley cannot.
 
it was a fine call out, buckley just didn't have enough early.

he's clearly got the strength, speed, striking, belief, determination to go all five rounds with a former champion.

by the end of the 5th, he was shucking off most takedown attempts.

if he actually went to a good gym/coach, he could be top 5 material for sure.
 
mkt said:
Garry wins pretty easily but it would be boring. Garry can strike at range and either take Buckley down or hold him against the fence. It would pretty much be Garry vs. MVP with less creative striking from Buckley.
Click to expand...
It looks like Belal, Brady, Garry, Shavkat, and even Islam would all outwrestle Buckley pretty easily.
 
AstralPanda said:
Colby was pretty solid in his prime

But some fighters age quick

Usman seems to have a better head on his shoulders about how to extend his career.
Click to expand...
I think the time off did him good. Normally people think lay off = a bad thing when that's not always the case. Usman was very active for years and needed the mental reset.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

RockyLockridge
Buckley deserves a title eliminator
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
BowserJr
BowserJr
kingmob6
Rumored Rumored: UFC 317 - Buckley vs Usman
2
Replies
28
Views
856
Last Falconry
Last Falconry
methrogenn
Welterweight matchups to make after Usman v Buckley
Replies
13
Views
121
Sugar Shower
S
Mind Mine
Joaquin Buckley is one of the few fighters on the roster that brings me golden era vibes.
2
Replies
23
Views
845
Pointy12-6Elbows
Pointy12-6Elbows
Sean Chowdhury
Belal might have a long title reign after seeing the type of contenders WW has
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
2K
joy2day
joy2day

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,790
Messages
57,429,256
Members
175,704
Latest member
frankmorris1

Share this page

Back
Top