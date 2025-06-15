Bad call out by Buckley

Garry vs Leon for the beef tooBuckley vs Prates would be nice.
Usman is probably gonna get Belal now due to their beef. The UFC would be silly not to capitalize on that.
It's a really good fight. Kamaru probably wants to fight for a title, though.
Belal did to Leon what Colby was supposed to do.
That would be fun but I'd rather see Ian v BradyBuckley vs Garry
Now? Or when he fought a much better version of Usman and took 4-5 rounds off him?
Garry wins pretty easily but it would be boring. Garry can strike at range and either take Buckley down or hold him against the fence. It would pretty much be Garry vs. MVP with less creative striking from Buckley.Buckley vs Garry
Colby was pretty solid in his prime
I think Colby has been off mentally since the Masvidal incident and long layoff. He wasted way too much time striking with Edwards and Buckley before going for TDs. And it wasn't the old Colby who threw strikes with high output (though not much power or technical ability). He just passively stood there and got beat up.Now? Or when he fought a much better version of Usman and took 4-5 rounds off him?
Usman likely clowns Belal like Bozo.
It looks like Belal, Brady, Garry, Shavkat, and even Islam would all outwrestle Buckley pretty easily.Garry wins pretty easily but it would be boring. Garry can strike at range and either take Buckley down or hold him against the fence. It would pretty much be Garry vs. MVP with less creative striking from Buckley.
I think the time off did him good. Normally people think lay off = a bad thing when that's not always the case. Usman was very active for years and needed the mental reset.Colby was pretty solid in his prime
But some fighters age quick
Usman seems to have a better head on his shoulders about how to extend his career.