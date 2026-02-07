Sir Elzio Dennick
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 1, 2023
- Messages
- 4,740
- Reaction score
- 2,862
Despite being born and raised in central California the ag capitol of the world, I can't speak Spanish, sure a few words but thats it***
What is the NFL thinking by having Bad Bunny doing the half time show?
I know......why isn't this down in the music forum, well, obviously it's not really about music if it were then Bad Bunny ism't involved.
Hell, I listen to Peanut the Kidnapper, Cedar Creek Shiek, BEHEMOTH, Talula Tarantuala, Godsmack, but I understand the words.
My first thought was fuck this bullsht won't be watching, then the guy.....ICE OUT....at the Grammy's now I have to watch to see what happens which sucks.
i know he was kinda a pro rassler, sorta.
Will you be watching?
**** would pick fruit a a kid that's where I learned a little of the lingo.
What is the NFL thinking by having Bad Bunny doing the half time show?
I know......why isn't this down in the music forum, well, obviously it's not really about music if it were then Bad Bunny ism't involved.
Hell, I listen to Peanut the Kidnapper, Cedar Creek Shiek, BEHEMOTH, Talula Tarantuala, Godsmack, but I understand the words.
My first thought was fuck this bullsht won't be watching, then the guy.....ICE OUT....at the Grammy's now I have to watch to see what happens which sucks.
i know he was kinda a pro rassler, sorta.
Will you be watching?
**** would pick fruit a a kid that's where I learned a little of the lingo.