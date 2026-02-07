  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Despite being born and raised in central California the ag capitol of the world, I can't speak Spanish, sure a few words but thats it***

What is the NFL thinking by having Bad Bunny doing the half time show?

I know......why isn't this down in the music forum, well, obviously it's not really about music if it were then Bad Bunny ism't involved.

Hell, I listen to Peanut the Kidnapper, Cedar Creek Shiek, BEHEMOTH, Talula Tarantuala, Godsmack, but I understand the words.

My first thought was fuck this bullsht won't be watching, then the guy.....ICE OUT....at the Grammy's now I have to watch to see what happens which sucks.

i know he was kinda a pro rassler, sorta.

Will you be watching?

**** would pick fruit a a kid that's where I learned a little of the lingo.
 
Album of the year winner at the Superbowl!!



Dont think I've ever heard a full song of his.







Watch the turning point USA halftime show. And kid Rock sing daddy cool.
 
Not even sure this should be in the Mayberry.

I can see War Room arguments incoming from a miles away.

The NFL don't try to please their usuals viewers... they are trying to attract those who actually don't watch Football.

If nobody watched, they would correct it for next year. But, let's be real here, it's the fucking SuperBowl... of course everybody will tune in.
 
benito-crying-bad-bunny.gif
 
Album of the Year................WTF?????

So what was the big track off that award winning album?

I will be at a party in Lindsey, I'm betting nobody there knows any Bad Bunny tunes.
 
I did think about where to put this then ended up...............fuck it~

Hopefully it ends up a ratings nightmare and the NFL learns a lesson.

Stick to country, can't go wrong there.
 
Growing up in central Cali I;ve neen hearing "Mexican Music" all my life, I don't like the beat, and it's never.....haunting. To up beat too happy, too much horn.
 
I don't think I’ve ever watched a Super Bowl halftime show outside of coming back a few minutes early to make sure I didn’t miss the start of the second half.
 
I’ve never given a shit about who played before and I don’t think I’ll start now. If I ever do start caring I’ll probably just shoot my self because I’m probably an insufferable human being.
 
Real ones will be watching the kid rock halftime show imo. Hopefully they livestream it on Truth GOATcial
 
