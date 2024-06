Come one now, the first one had some redeeming qualities. None of them had anything to do with Will or Martin though, lol. Besides them, it actually had a decent cast.Tcheky Karyo made an excellent bad guy, Tea Leoni was perfectly smashable, and Joe Pantoliano was great. Add in John Salley and and Michael Imperioli... the first Bad Boys I didn't mind.The rest sucked balls though.