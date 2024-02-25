Bad boy portugese/english translator

CroCopsLHK

CroCopsLHK

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Aug 9, 2008
Messages
6,413
Reaction score
4,574
Who is this man? I feel like I've seen him for about 10 years. He has slicked back blonde hair and clean-shaven. Appears European. He seems to have aged a little bit

I haven't heard much of his back story. I don't know his name... but he's so prevailent. He puts a lot of energy into his translations. I feel like he probably speaks several languages very well. Comes from extended wealth. Probably rides snowmobiles and is connected to some powerful people

Do any of you have any background info on this man? His name? He's just confuzzled me for a really long time
 
CroCopsLHK said:
Who is this man? I feel like I've seen him for about 10 years. He has slicked back blonde hair and clean-shaven. Appears European. He seems to have aged a little bit

I haven't heard much of his back story. I don't know his name... but he's so prevailent. He puts a lot of energy into his translations. I feel like he probably speaks several languages very well. Comes from extended wealth. Probably rides snowmobiles and is connected to some powerful people

Do any of you have any background info on this man? His name? He's just confuzzled me for a really long time
Click to expand...
Well,when people dont be liking his translations...

fc366866d66f6c15812ddab4021278ae25a34e69.gifv
 
Arm Barbarian said:
He's usually on point, but tonight homie was lit the F up.

Looked and sounded like he might have partied with Juicehead Jones.

He was all Andre touchy feely and acting weird.
Click to expand...
Naw, always extra with what he does lol.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
He's usually on point, but tonight homie was lit the F up.

Looked and sounded like he might have partied with Juicehead Jones.

He was all Andre touchy feely and acting weird.
Click to expand...
He totally was. I couldn't imagine what it would be like partying with this mysterious translator.
 
CroCopsLHK said:
Who is this man? I feel like I've seen him for about 10 years. He has slicked back blonde hair and clean-shaven. Appears European. He seems to have aged a little bit

I haven't heard much of his back story. I don't know his name... but he's so prevailent. He puts a lot of energy into his translations. I feel like he probably speaks several languages very well. Comes from extended wealth. Probably rides snowmobiles and is connected to some powerful people

Do any of you have any background info on this man? His name? He's just confuzzled me for a really long time
Click to expand...
Name: Fabiano Buskei
www.ufc.com

Fabiano Buskei: The Internet’s Favorite Translator

The Ever-Present Brazilian Reflects On His First Three-Plus Years Conveying The Thoughts Of Others Inside The Octagon
www.ufc.com www.ufc.com
 
DONT EVER FUCK ME TONY (FERGUSON)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,436
Messages
55,145,647
Members
174,639
Latest member
Possuidor

Share this page

Back
Top