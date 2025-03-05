guesswhoseback
What are some bad beats you have had? One fight/event I recall is when morono fought ponzhobio I had morono to close out a 1500$ parlay and as a somewhat of a hedge/double down I bet the over 2.5 rounds for about 200$ morono was clearly up 2 rounds and well on his way on winning the 3rd I actually got up and was waiting in a long line waiting to cash my tickets then boom out of no where Santiago knocks him out 2:29 sec into the 3rd round LMFAO