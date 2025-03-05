  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Bad beats!!!!!!!

G

guesswhoseback

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Sep 9, 2020
Messages
5,141
Reaction score
2,018
What are some bad beats you have had? One fight/event I recall is when morono fought ponzhobio I had morono to close out a 1500$ parlay and as a somewhat of a hedge/double down I bet the over 2.5 rounds for about 200$ morono was clearly up 2 rounds and well on his way on winning the 3rd I actually got up and was waiting in a long line waiting to cash my tickets then boom out of no where Santiago knocks him out 2:29 sec into the 3rd round LMFAO 😂 😆
 
For the old schoolers, I bet Nam Phan over Jimy Hettes fairly confidently.
 
I had $400 on Rob against DDP. I couldn't have been more confident. It was the lock of all locks.
 
