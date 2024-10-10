Bad A$$ Images of Ernest Shackleton's Lost Ship "Endurance"

Endurance: Shackleton's lost ship as never seen before A new 3D scan shows Endurance exactly as it is 3,000m down in Antarctica’s icy waters.

The flare gun was fired by Frank Hurley, the expedition's photographer, as the ship that had been the crew’s home was lost to the ice.“Hurley gets this flare gun, and he fires the flare gun into the air with a massive detonator as a tribute to the ship,” explains Dr John Shears who led the expedition that found Endurance."And then in the diary, he talks about putting it down on the deck. And there we are. We come back over 100 years later, and there's that flare gun, incredible.”