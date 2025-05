Prediction time!



Cena vs Orton - No way they take the belt off of Cena here, BUT I could see a DQ happening that lets Randy win but not the belt. Cena retains.



Gunther vs Pat - yeah, this should be a squash (won't be) and the only way I see Pat winning is if someone else gets involved, but I have no idea who would be a good choice. Gunther wins.



Lyra vs Becky - This feels like a very heavy heel winning card. I think maybe Bayley gets involved here and costs Becky - but also sets up a triple threat down the road with Lyra not happy with the interference. Lyra retains.



Fatal 4-way US title match - Jacob SHOULD retain. However, I can see Solo getting involved and costing him the title. IF that happens I see Drew winning. Going with my gut and thinking it's too early to take the title off of Jacob. Fatu retains.



Dom vs Penta - This match feels thrown together at the last minute. Dom has already beaten Penta twice - Mania and then Raw a couple weeks ago. Do they really have Penta lose a third time??? Balor gets involved (I see a theme here) and costs Dom. Penta wins.