@13:53





I miss the more simpler times when shit like what people are crying out today didn’t matter. We decided who the real champ was. I mean, maybe it’s because we had a good heavyweight division back then and too many exciting matchups to care about shit like petitions that are just for useless activists that make some of you sound like this.



I remember you assholes laughed at me for months for me saying mir was going to be the first to stop nog with strikes. His first 2 fights was the righting on the wall that it was coming. Mir was the perfect choice because he wast faster and more power and couldn’t get out grappled with ease like herring and Sylvia.



Still the most flawless performance from a heavyweight champ in UFC