With UFC 300 coming up , i just wanted to remind us older fans or even show some of the newer fans on here...a time when this MMA thing use to mean more then it does today .. this was one of best lead ups to a fight i can remember... All the episodes but this first one was really good.






Teaser promo( i still get goosebumps)




Things sure have changed,..

This truly was AS REAL AS IT GETS
 
VinceArch said:
The promos were more exciting than the actual fight!
Depends what your watching for...but this is a professional piece of cinematography of championship calibre with two of the very best looking to compete and represent the sport with honor ..this is what this sport is supposed to be about...just listen to the teams and coaches talking just as highly about their opponent as they speak about their own guy...thats honor ...it made this fight seem even bigger then the sport itself... Just two warriors on a collision path that we got to witness...

If only the UFC would remember this ... We get some more magical moments like this
 
Yeah, you aren't wrong. It just sucks that the collision we saw was jabs from GSP and slaps and eye rakes from Shields for 25 minutes.
 
GSP's performances against Shields and Koscheck were pretty similar from memory, won them mainly with a jab? Either way anyone who says GSP is GOAT I wouldn't disagree with.
 
Neither would I. He certainly had a few snoozers during his reign as champion though.
 
The fight was still very competitive..and both guys showed things we previously didnt know or see about them in this fight...Jake actually had decent hands in this fight (compared to others eye rakes aside ofcourse) and GSP showed he can hang on the ground and handle a grappling specialist like Jake Shields when other great fighters couldn't ...it may not have been the greatest fight ever...but it wasnt the worst.. especially with some fights we see today
 
I don't know man. UFC 129, we had spinning back fist KO's, flying front kicks, triangle chokes, a war for the FW title and the main event failed to live up IMO. I've never been a Jake Shields fan and hted his style of fighting but you know what he's going to do and few could ever stop him. I was just hoping GSP could.
 
That promo vid was really good. Got me excited for the fight.
 
The Shields and Koscheck GSP promos were some of the best the ufc ever did. I think the Koscheck one used “Run This Town” (back when that song had just come out) but can no longer find a video of it.

EDIT: Found an old copy of it but it’s a guy literally recording his tv screen. Would link but I’m on mobile.
 
I used to respect Shields when he was a fighter. Never loved him, but he had some good performances for sure.

Guy is literally just a misinfo whore and right-wing personality on X now. Absolutely pathetic.
 
Yeah I follow him and would tend to agree, great fighter, not as good at social commentary.
 
