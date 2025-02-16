  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Back to the Future (I) or Click ( Sandler)

Both deal with manipulation of time


Click to me is Sandler best movie and the story is pretty smooth beg to end




I know most would say BTTF is the better film but it took me 20 years to want to watch it for reasons I’m not sure of. The story is more legendary but still
 
Back To The Future is the best sci fi trilogy of all time and part 1 is a legit 10 outta 10 perfect movie with zero blemishes
 
Never heard of Click and the other is a classic so easy win for Doc and Marty.
 
Honestly, TS, here is a pretty cool time travel movie. No idea why this never got more play, probably because of the fucky accents

 
Not ashamed to admit that Click is one of the only films I've watched that managed to reduce me to tears.
 
