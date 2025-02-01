  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Back to back Nurmagomedov losses

Koro_11

Koro_11

Have they finally been figured out?

Seems like if you just push them to the brink, they will eventually break.

Props to Oliveira for not folding, it was looking pretty rough for him in round one.

Also shout out to Merab who set out the blueprint on it, survive the initial onslaught and drown them with pressure.
 
Seems hard to push them to break before they break you but I like your point
 
Ebbs and flows of the sport. Styles get studied and figured out.
 
I’m confused, what is this style that’s been figured out. Said and Khabib are probably the two most different fighters you could imagine in ufc history
 
He's not related to Khabib or his team, Said lost several times as well, Also Usman won his fight after Umer lost his, so it's not really back to back.
 
Said isn't related to them and had already lost to Martinez and Barcelos in the UFC, arguably Scoggins too.
 
Khabib eating too much tiramisu to train fighters well. He needs to retire and run home to momma.
 
People pretending they aren't all related. Everyone who has a neckbeard has the same strengths and weaknesses.
 
All because they share the same last name doesn't mean they're related.

That's like saying Charles and Vinicius are related.

Nurmagomedov = Noor + Mohammed (two super common Muslim names)
 
