Back to back Nurmagomedov losses

Koro_11
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Aug 17, 2006
- Messages
- 22,269
- Reaction score
- 24,260
Have they finally been figured out?
Seems like if you just push them to the brink, they will eventually break.
Props to Oliveira for not folding, it was looking pretty rough for him in round one.
Also shout out to Merab who set out the blueprint on it, survive the initial onslaught and drown them with pressure.
Seems like if you just push them to the brink, they will eventually break.
Props to Oliveira for not folding, it was looking pretty rough for him in round one.
Also shout out to Merab who set out the blueprint on it, survive the initial onslaught and drown them with pressure.