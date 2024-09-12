B.S. Decision

DaysOfThunder
Moussasa got out struck.
James earl Jones just died too at the young age of 93Mufasa never gets outstruck sir.
Shoved off a cliff, that's a different story altogether.
James earl Jones just died too at the young age of 93
That guy should've been banned from judging long ago.Why is Bell judging again?
Payola!That guy should've been banned from judging long ago.
Its a fucking mystery how he still has his license.
https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/shoop-dat-mike-bell.4308018/That guy should've been banned from judging long ago.
Its a fucking mystery how he still has his license.
Why didn't they show the score cards. I guess kicks don't count, neither.That's the only answer that makes sense sir.