Good question!



I feel BJ Penn reached higher highs but also lower lows. 2 division champion with wins over the likes of Matt Hughes.



Holloway also with 3 title defenses, but not much success outside FW. Beat the likes of Aldo, Edgar etc.



I am gonna have to lean towards Max, that 7 losses in a row + 16-14 record kind of hurts his legacy in my opinion. I know its still early, and its possible Max can go on a similar decline, since BJ started losing a lot around Max's current age too