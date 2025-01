Islam has had shit luck even before he was champ. He's signed fights with top guys and they drop out one reason or another.



Islam is probably going to be the most proven LW of all time. BJ couldn't keep his prime long enough and Khabib couldn't keep his reign going.



I think people are under estimating how hard it is to defend belts with last minute replacements. I'd say last minute Moicano or Volk is harder than Al Iaquinta.