International Azerbaijan - Armenia war over, peace brokered by US, leaders call for Trump Nobel Peace Prize

It's hard to think of a person who deserves it more at this point:
- Armenia - Azerbaijan peace agreement (nominated for Peace Prize by both sides)
- Cambodia - Thailand ceasefire (nominated for Peace Prize by Cambodia)
- Iran - Israel ceasefire (nominated for Peace Prize by Israel)
- India - Pakistan ceasefire (nominated for Peace Prize by Pakistan)
- Rwanda - DRC peace agreement (nominated for Peace Prize by Congo)
- Afghanistan withdrawal deal
- US - Houthi ceasefire
- Abraham Accords
- Serbia - Kosovo normalization
- Egypt - Ethiopia dam dispute agreement
- Lifted sanctions on Syria

- Actively negotiating Israel - Palestine ceasefire
- Actively negotiating Russia - Ukraine ceasefire

I'm probably forgetting a few, but that achievement list of diplomacy is probably the best of any person on this planet. I can't think of anyone who has helped ended more death and suffering.
 
Only reason he's not going harder on Russia and Israel is because they have the pee tapes and the Epstein tapes
 
True hero. Apparently a lot of business deals and activity are part of the negotiations.
True, modern wars are little more than negotiating tactics in the first place - that's why nations like Russia and Israel are so disgusting. I guess the exceptions exist in true hellscapes where marauding scum like ISIS and similar groups commit genocide without a second thought.
 
True hero. Apparently a lot of business deals and activity are part of the negotiations.

Meanwhile Obama’s sell their home where chef mysteriously dies
Obama can’t run again bruh don’t be scared homie

You need to compare it dems who can actually run so your post does something of value
 
I used to love my hero Biden. He is still my hero. Trump is really great so far also. Are they both being erected in Mount Rushmore?
 
Dude is just cheering, doing a Pepe smile, and loving life

Gx26oVCXEAA_WX8
 
Trump generally is all marketing, headlines and pictures... but if this one works out I'll tip my hat to him
 
In 2016, the final year of Obama's presidency, the US dropped 26,171 bombs in seven countries. He got the Nobel.

Maybe Trump is just doing it wrong?
 
"During Azerbaijan’s 2023 military campaign, the country sought to bring Nagorno-Karabakh under its control.

But that military offensive involved a brutal siege that rights groups say amounted to the restriction of food as a weapon of war. The conflict culminated in the forcible expulsion of the territory’s ethnic Armenian population.

Images of displaced Armenians fleeing with their possessions recalled painful memories of what many consider the “Armenian Genocide”, which took place from 1915 to 1923.

Azerbaijan maintains that the campaign was necessary to restore order in a territory within its borders and that Armenians could have stayed in their homes.

“Erasing Nagorno-Karabakh is not peace,” Aram Hamparian, executive director of the Armenian National Committee of America, said in a statement on Thursday, saying the agreement had been reached “at gunpoint”.

“Normalising ethnic cleansing is not peace."

Give this guy a Nobel Prize!!
 
