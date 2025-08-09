Scheme
It's hard to think of a person who deserves it more at this point:
- Armenia - Azerbaijan peace agreement (nominated for Peace Prize by both sides)
- Cambodia - Thailand ceasefire (nominated for Peace Prize by Cambodia)
- Iran - Israel ceasefire (nominated for Peace Prize by Israel)
- India - Pakistan ceasefire (nominated for Peace Prize by Pakistan)
- Rwanda - DRC peace agreement (nominated for Peace Prize by Congo)
- Afghanistan withdrawal deal
- US - Houthi ceasefire
- Abraham Accords
- Serbia - Kosovo normalization
- Egypt - Ethiopia dam dispute agreement
- Lifted sanctions on Syria
- Actively negotiating Israel - Palestine ceasefire
- Actively negotiating Russia - Ukraine ceasefire
I'm probably forgetting a few, but that achievement list of diplomacy is probably the best of any person on this planet. I can't think of anyone who has helped ended more death and suffering.