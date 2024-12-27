International Azerbaijan Airlines Flight J2-8243: Azerbaijan's Transport Minister Says Plane Hit By "External Interference" Over Russia Before Crash

Russian air-defense system downed Azerbaijan plane, sources say




Russian air defences downed an Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed in Kazakhstan, killing 38 people, four sources with knowledge of the preliminary findings of Azerbaijan's investigation into the disaster told Reuters on Thursday.

Flight J2-8243 crashed on Wednesday in a ball of fire near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan after diverting from an area of southern Russia where Moscow has repeatedly used air defence systems against Ukrainian drone strikes.

The Embraer (EMBR3.SA), opens new tab passenger jet had flown from Azerbaijan's capital Baku to Grozny, in Russia's southern Chechnya region, before veering off hundreds of miles across the Caspian Sea.

It crashed on the opposite shore of the Caspian after what Russia's aviation watchdog said was an emergency that may have been caused by a bird strike.

Officials did not explain why it had crossed the sea. The nearest Russian airport on the plane's flight path, Makhachkala, was closed on Wednesday morning.

One of the Azerbaijani sources familiar with Azerbaijan's investigation into the crash told Reuters that preliminary results showed the plane was struck by a Russian Pantsir-S air defence system. Its communications were paralysed by electronic warfare systems on the approach into Grozny, the source said.

"No one claims that it was done on purpose. However, taking into account the established facts, Baku expects the Russian side to confess to the shooting down of the Azerbaijani aircraft," the source said.

Three other sources confirmed that the Azeri investigation had come to the same preliminary conclusion. Russia's Defence Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

A U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday there were early indications a Russian anti-aircraft system may have struck the plane. Canada said it was deeply concerned by reports that Russian air defence may have struck the aircraft.

"We call on Russia to allow for an open and transparent investigation into the incident and to accept its findings," the Canadian foreign ministry said in a statement on X.

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Qanat Bozymbaev said he could neither confirm nor deny the thesis that Russian air defences downed the plane.

Asked about the possibility that Russian air defences shot at the plane, the Kazakh transport prosecutor for the region where the plane came down said the investigation had yet to reach a firm conclusion.

The Kremlin, asked before the Reuters report about the idea that the aircraft had been shot at by Russian air defences, said it would be improper to comment until the inquiry was concluded.

"It is wrong to build hypotheses before the conclusions of the investigation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

WRECKAGE



Footage shot by passengers on the plane before it crashed showed oxygen masks down and people wearing life vests. Later footage showed bloodied and bruised passengers climbing out of the plane. There were 29 survivors.

Pictures of the plane wreckage showed what appeared to be shrapnel damage to the tail section of the plane.

Aviation security firm Osprey Flight Solutions said in an alert to airlines on Wednesday that footage of the wreckage and the circumstances around the air space in southwest Russia indicated the possibility that the airliner was hit by some form of anti-aircraft fire.

Ukrainian military drones have repeatedly targeted Russia's southern regions in recent months, triggering Russian air defences. Russia and Ukraine have been at war since Moscow's invasion of its neighbour in February 2022.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Defence Ministry had reported the downing of 59 Ukrainian drones over several regions.

Some were reportedly shot down in closed air space over regions bordering Ukraine, including the Sea of Azov. Flight operations were reportedly temporarily suspended at Russia’s Kazan Airport due to the activity.

In addition, publicly available ADS-B flight tracking data shows that the Azerbaijani aircraft experienced GPS jamming throughout its flight over southwest Russia, the alert said.

Russia uses advanced electronic jamming equipment to confuse Ukrainian drone location and communication systems and a large number of air defence systems have been deployed to shoot down the drones.

 
Russia really is doing huge GPS jamming experiments also in EU area btw. Nothing new....old news.

About Pantsirj ¿
I dunno.
This shit on paper does have st distance for missiles approx 20 km not more....

So not likely....
 
Pantsir is 30mm with a range of 4km?
Hard to get the scale from the available footage.

 
filthybliss said:
They allegedly hacked some Finnish cables too…


www.nytimes.com

Finland Seizes Ship After Undersea Power Cable to Estonia Is Cut

Finland seized an oil tanker after the latest in a series of disruptions to undersea infrastructure.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com
They didn't had hacked anything.
Multiple times since March 2022 th internet and electiricity cables connecting Finland with Northern grid till France had been physically damaged.
No one with a bit of brains remainings doesn't deny that U.S administration is pro kremlin oriented weak weaklings dreaming that europe will be Kurds No2 in their dreams, doesn't matter reps or dems. To sell with delays overpriced and overrated export versions of their shit they in reality should place on their tables and use as food.
Weak p7ssies money hungry idiots.
 
Ruprecht said:
Pantsir is 30mm with a range of 4km?
Hard to get the scale from the available footage.

It's from an AA rocket, not a gun. AA rockets explode and shoot a bunch of shrapnel at the target, kind of like a rocket powered giant shotgun shell. So there's lots of holes in varrying sizes and shapes.
 
AWilder said:
It's from an AA rocket, not a gun. AA rockets explode and shoot a bunch of shrapnel at the target, kind of like a rocket powered giant shotgun shell. So there's lots of holes in varrying sizes and shapes.
Makes sense, and looking at the info on the Pantsir it looks like the latest variants have ditched the guns altogether for more missiles, as they were ineffective against drones.
 
AWilder said:
It's from an AA rocket, not a gun. AA rockets explode and shoot a bunch of shrapnel at the target, kind of like a rocket powered giant shotgun shell. So there's lots of holes in varrying sizes and shapes.
Panrsirj AA autocannons are 30 mm and in reality does have range vs ground level targts approx 5500 meters...while for areial targets altitude is approx 3500 meters in range till 5000 meters.
Missiles this complex does have does have passsport range against areaial targets in altitude from 50 till 10000 meters approx 20 km ( 20000 m ) in metric units.
Calcualations if used ground to ground mode max range might be 35-40 km. Warhead " power " conisderably lesser than KUB stuff and expeneses to produce one missile are higher.

Advantage is that Pantsirj, Tor and upgraded Tunguska might work with air def network or in standalone mode...
 
Kremlin official: Sorry Ivan we just shot down a passenger jet, we can't air your propaganda video where we shoot down Santa.
Ivan: We worked really hard on it.
Kremlin official: No
Ivan: Pleeeease.
Kremlin official: Still going to be a no.
Ivan: How about I give you two sacks of potatoes?
Kremlin official: Now you're speaking my language.
 
Cid said:
Kremlin official: Sorry Ivan we just shot down a passenger jet Ivan, we can't air your propaganda video where we shoot down Santa.
Ivan: We worked really hard on it.
Kremlin official: No
Ivan: Pleeeease.
Kremlin official: Still going to be a no.
Ivan: How about I give you two sacks of potatoes?
Kremlin official: Now you're speaking my language.
I think American's are stupid cattle, and then I'm reminded that the rest of the world exists. In case anyone didn't get what was going on there, Russian Santa makes it very clear, no foreigners in his airspace.
 

Survivors on Azerbaijani plane say they heard bangs before it went down

By Gleb Stolyarov and Nailia Bagirova | December 27, 2024

2024-12-26T174833Z_1653678980_RC23XBAPXW0F_RTRMADP_3_KAZAKHSTAN-CRASH-BAKU-1200x819.jpg


BAKU, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Two passengers and one crew member on the Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed in Kazakhstan told Reuters that they heard at least one loud bang as it approached its original destination of Grozny in southern Russia.

Flight J2-8243 crashed on Wednesday in a ball of fire near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan after diverting from an area of southern Russia where Moscow has repeatedly used air defence systems against Ukrainian attack drones. At least 38 people were killed while 29 survived.

"After the bang...I thought the plane was going to fall apart," Subhonkul Rakhimov, one of the passengers, told Reuters from hospital.

He said he had begun to recite prayers and prepare for the end after hearing the bang.

"It was obvious that the plane had been damaged in some way," he said. "It was as if it was drunk - not the same plane anymore."

Another passenger on the plane told Reuters that she also heard a loud bang.

"I was very scared," said Vafa Shabanova, adding that there was also a second bang.

She was then told by a flight attendant to move to the back of the plane.

Both passengers said there appeared to be a problem with the oxygen levels in the cabin after the bang.

Flight attendant Zulfugar Asadov said landing was denied in Grozny due to fog so the pilot circled at which point there were bangs outside the aircraft.

"The pilot had just lifted the plan up when I heard a bang from the left wing. There were three bangs," he said.

Something rammed into his left arm. The cabin lost pressure.

Beyond the horror of the crash, the first-person narratives from the passengers gives an insight into what may have caused the disaster.

Azerbaijan Airlines suspended a host of flights to Russian cities on Friday and said it considered the crash was caused by what it termed "physical and technical external interference". It did not detail what that interference was.

Four sources with knowledge of the preliminary findings of Azerbaijan's investigation into the disaster told Reuters on Thursday that Russian air defences had mistakenly shot it down.

Russia has said it is important to wait for the official investigation to finish its work to understand what happened.

CRASH LANDING

The Embraer passenger jet had flown from Azerbaijan's capital Baku to Grozny, in Russia's southern Chechnya region, before veering off hundreds of miles across the Caspian Sea.

"The captain said that he was advised to land the plane at sea, but he decided to set a course for Aktau and land it on the ground," attendant Asadov said.

"He warned that there would be a hard landing and asked us to be ready and prepare the passengers."

It crashed on the opposite shore of the Caspian after what Russia's aviation watchdog said was an emergency that may have been caused by a bird strike.

Footage shot by passengers on the plane before it crashed showed oxygen masks down and people wearing life vests. Later footage showed bloodied and bruised passengers climbing out of the plane.

After the turmoil of the crash landing, there was silence before the moaning of the injured began, Rakhimov said.

The crash has underscored the risks to civil aviation even when aircraft are flying hundreds of miles from a war zone, especially when a major drone war is underway.

Previous disasters include the shooting down of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 in 2020 by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, killing all 176 people on board.

In 2014, Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine by a Russian BUK missile system with the loss of 298 passengers and crew.

In 1983, the Soviet Union shot down Korean Air Lines Flight 007 after it veered off course and flew through prohibited airspace. In 1988 during the Iran-Iraq War, the U.S. warship the Vincennes shot down an Iran Air flight over the Gulf, killing all 290 people on board.

DRONE WAR​

The Azerbaijan Airlines plane got into trouble near Grozny which is more than 850 km (530 miles) from the front lines in Ukraine, but still a repeated target for Ukrainian drones which have struck far behind Russian lines.

Russia uses advanced electronic jamming equipment to confuse Ukrainian drone location and communication systems and a large number of air defence systems to shoot down the drones.

Since Russia send thousands of troops into Ukraine in 2022, airlines have flown around Ukraine and Russia has closed major airports in southwestern Russia.

"We're in a conflict in that area, and that's not going to change," said Andrew Nicholson, CEO, Osprey Flight Solutions.

"The second you stick civilian aircraft in that same airspace, you massively increase the risk, particularly when a drone attack is ongoing and air defence activity is ongoing, as was the case in this scenario."

Russia's aviation watchdog said on Friday the plane had decided to reroute from its original destination in Chechnya amid dense fog and a local alert over Ukrainian drones.

Rosaviatsia said that the captain had been offered other airports at which to land, but had chosen Kazakhstan's Aktau. It said that it would provide comprehensive support to Kazakh and Azerbaijani investigations looking into the crash.

Asked about reports that Russian air defences had mistakenly shot down the aircraft, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday he had nothing to add and did not want to give any assessments until the official investigation made its conclusions.


Reporting by Nailia Bagirova in Baku and Gleb Stolaryov in Tbilisi; additional reporting by Joanna Plucinska in London; writing by Guy Faulconbridge in Moscow; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Angus MacSwan
