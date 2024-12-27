AWilder said: It's from an AA rocket, not a gun. AA rockets explode and shoot a bunch of shrapnel at the target, kind of like a rocket powered giant shotgun shell. So there's lots of holes in varrying sizes and shapes. Click to expand...

Panrsirj AA autocannons are 30 mm and in reality does have range vs ground level targts approx 5500 meters...while for areial targets altitude is approx 3500 meters in range till 5000 meters.Missiles this complex does have does have passsport range against areaial targets in altitude from 50 till 10000 meters approx 20 km ( 20000 m ) in metric units.Calcualations if used ground to ground mode max range might be 35-40 km. Warhead " power " conisderably lesser than KUB stuff and expeneses to produce one missile are higher.Advantage is that Pantsirj, Tor and upgraded Tunguska might work with air def network or in standalone mode...