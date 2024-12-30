News Azamat Murzakanov suspended for violating UFC anti-doping policy, eligible for return in May 2025

Damn what a shame. He's definitely making noise at 205 as well.
 
Pereira, Hill, Jones and Aspinall are celebrating right now
 
Brigfa2 said:
Pereira, Hill, Jones and Aspinall are celebrating right now
Oh yeah I’m sure they’re quaking in their boots. They’ve been spared til May of 2025 then their all fucked.
 
