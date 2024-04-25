11 Arizona ‘fake electors,’ other former Trump officials indicted in election scheme An Arizona grand jury has indicted 11 Arizonans and seven Trump allies in an election interference case.

I make fun of Cyber Ninja but he was smart enough to tell the truth about Biden winning while getting AZ to pay for private jet trips.Looks like Drunk Rudy is indicted as well. Does Drunk Rudy have to get a public defender since he is broke?Imagine going to jail for Trust Fund Baby who is so SAWFT he could not take an L.I don’t understand why you would agree to be a phony elector. You are leaving a trail back to you by agreeing to saying Trump won when he did not. It is like robbing a store, and holding up your drivers license to the camera.Quick Question does this indictment slow down Kari Lake from pulling ahead?