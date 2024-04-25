Crime AZ announces indictments for phony electors and Trump officials for election scheme

www.azfamily.com

11 Arizona ‘fake electors,’ other former Trump officials indicted in election scheme

An Arizona grand jury has indicted 11 Arizonans and seven Trump allies in an election interference case.
I make fun of Cyber Ninja but he was smart enough to tell the truth about Biden winning while getting AZ to pay for private jet trips.
Looks like Drunk Rudy is indicted as well. Does Drunk Rudy have to get a public defender since he is broke?
Imagine going to jail for Trust Fund Baby who is so SAWFT he could not take an L.
I don’t understand why you would agree to be a phony elector. You are leaving a trail back to you by agreeing to saying Trump won when he did not. It is like robbing a store, and holding up your drivers license to the camera.
Quick Question does this indictment slow down Kari Lake from pulling ahead?
 
I make fun of Cyber Ninja but he was smart enough to tell the truth about Biden winning while getting AZ to pay for private jet trips.
Looks like Drunk Rudy is indicted as well. Does Drunk Rudy have to get a public defender since he is broke?
Imagine going to jail for Trust Fund Baby who is so SAWFT he could not take an L.
I don’t understand why you would agree to be a phony elector. You are leaving a trail back to you by agreeing to saying Trump won when he did not. It is like robbing a store, and holding up your drivers license to the camera.
Quick Question does this indictment slow down Kari Lake from pulling ahead?
1714046244335.jpeg
 
AZ phony electors bout to get the Mace Windu treatment. How many do you think flip?
We had 1 flip in the MI phony elector case and another one in MI claiming they did not know they were a phony elector.
I put the over/under on AZ flippers at 2.
I put the over/under on the word LAWFARE being used by MAGA media at one brazillion.
 
AZ phony electors bout to get the Mace Windu treatment. How many do you think flip?
We had 1 flip in the MI phony elector case and another one in MI claiming they did not know they were a phony elector.
I put the over/under on AZ flippers at 2.
I put the over/under on the word LAWFARE being used by MAGA media at one brazillion.
Kenneth Chesebro has already apparently flipped. These people who went along with Eastman and Trump are morons.
 
