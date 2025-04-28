Social Awkward Bill Belichick has amnesia about taking photos posted on Instagram

"I was in...............photos. What photos? Ohhh!! Those photos? That must've been me! Who else did you think it was, my twin brother?"



 
What a fucking moron. Brady fucked him over a treat and then Gronk double whammied it.
 
She might as well have just shouted out that she was a call girl, since everyone knows that's what it means when the 24 year old thot panics when someone asks how they met. It's not like they met at a party or had mutual friends who introduced them.
 
I can think of worse ways to waste money. Good for him. Still working, way past eligible for social security and banging someone who will never collect it.
 
I can think of worse ways to waste money. Good for him. Still working, way past eligible for social security and banging someone who will never collect it.
The infamous quadruple dip rarely seen. Even rarer than a triple dog dare!
 
