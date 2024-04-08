Awesome Steven Seagal Documentary

Chesten_Hesten

Chesten_Hesten

Greatness isn't Stoked by Compliments.
Mar 7, 2006
24,896
50,763


Truly Awesome, see what the critics say:

"His hairline changes back & forth more than his stories"

"He's incredibly lethal with a knife and fork."

"The greatest French Russian Mohawk Mongolian Texas Asian wop man of all time."

"When Steve walks into a room the buffet taps out."

"I thought I was going to spend 2 minutes watching this but ended up watching the entire video.. Awesome work, Lad."
 
Sensei

EcxOPL.gif
 
I will watch anything ever made about Steven Seagal. He is truly the GOAT in that regard, only rivalled by Frank Dux.

My favorite is the interview is where he says he is a russian "from Vladivostok and Belarus"

Vladivostok

...

Belarus
 
I give Seagal props or his contribution to the martial arts as an American instructor in Japan who was respected enough by the Japanese since he would run his Japanese father-in-law's dojo for a time.

Legit Aikido master, which of course means fuck all in terms of actual self-defence, since most people can agree that some form of grappling (BJJ/Wrestling/Judo) and striking (Muay Thai/Kick Boxing/Boxing) is best for practical self-defence.

But nonetheless, in terms of that particular martial art, he has all the credentials.

Too bad he bought into his own hype and is a bit of a douche, because he could be considered one of the all-time great action stars and just be fucking cool like Chuck Norris, Jett Lee, or Jackie Chan, etc... instead he is known as a narcissistic dickhead who has allegedly sexually assaulted multiple women.

With all that being said, Hard to Kill is one of my all-time favourite movies.

Overall it was just a badass vigilante action-thriller and Kelly LeBrock was fucking dime back in the day.
 
Last edited:
Above the Law is a legit standout film.
884SzS.gif
 
