Awesome Steven Seagal Documentary

I give Seagal props or his contribution to the martial arts as an American instructor in Japan who was respected enough by the Japanese since he would run his Japanese father-in-law's dojo for a time.



Legit Aikido master, which of course means fuck all in terms of actual self-defence, since most people can agree that some form of grappling (BJJ/Wrestling/Judo) and striking (Muay Thai/Kick Boxing/Boxing) is best for practical self-defence.



But nonetheless, in terms of that particular martial art, he has all the credentials.



Too bad he bought into his own hype and is a bit of a douche, because he could be considered one of the all-time great action stars and just be fucking cool like Chuck Norris, Jett Lee, or Jackie Chan, etc... instead he is known as a narcissistic dickhead who has allegedly sexually assaulted multiple women.



With all that being said, Hard to Kill is one of my all-time favourite movies.



Overall it was just a badass vigilante action-thriller and Kelly LeBrock was fucking dime back in the day.