Average Top Heavyweight Size Today 🥊

Ring Rated Heavyweight Top 10
  • 👑 Usyk
  1. Fury
  2. Joshua
  3. Parker
  4. Kabayel
  5. Zhang
  6. Hrgovic
  7. Anderson
  8. Joyce
  9. Wilder
  10. Dubois
Usyk
Height: 6’3
Reach: 78”
Weight: 223½ lbs

Fury
Height: 6’7
Reach: 85”
Weight: 262 lbs

Joshua
Height: 6’6
Reach: 82”
Weight: 252½ lbs

Parker
Height: 6’4
Reach: 76”
Weight: 247½ lbs

Kabayel
Height: 6’3
Reach: 80”
Weight: 238½ lbs

Zhang
Height: 6’6
Reach: 80”
Weight: 291½ lbs

Hrgovic
Height: 6’6
Reach: 82”
Weight: 246 lbs

Anderson
Height: 6’4
Reach: 78½”
Weight: 251 lbs

Joyce
Height: 6’6
Reach: 80”
Weight: 286½ lbs

Wilder
Height: 6’6
Reach: 83”
Weight: 213 lbs

Dubois
Height: 6’5
Reach: 78”
Weight: 239 lbs

Average Height
(75 + 79 + 78 + 76 + 75 + 78 + 78 + 76 + 78 + 78 + 77) ÷ 11 = 6’5

Average Reach
(78 + 85 + 82 + 76 + 80 + 80 + 82 + 78.5 + 80 + 83 + 78) ÷ 11 = 80”

Average Weight
(223.5 + 262 + 252.5 + 247.5 + 238.5 + 291.5 + 246 + 251 + 286.5 + 213 + 239) ÷ 11 = 250 lbs
 
I do the math every year. Sounds about right.

Except for the reach. Boxers’ reaches are bullshit because they never get measured.

It’s funny that at 6’3”, 220 lbs, Usyk is almost a midget.
 
I also can't believe that 6'5 is average now :D I mean I kind of knew it, in today's divison, but I thought there'd be a few smaller HWs even less prominent ones to bring the average down a bit.

Average is 6'5, 80" reach, and 250 pounds. Huge guys.

It does make Usyk's run even more impressive.
 
StopDucking said:
I do the math every year. Sounds about right.

Except for the reach. Boxers’ reaches are bullshit because they never get measured.

It’s funny that at 6’3”, 220 lbs, Usyk is almost a midget.
Yeah Usyk is definitely considered undersized by modern day heavyweight standards. I was told the other day by someone on here that he wasn't because he's "the same size as prime Foreman." 😂
 
As expected there were some outliers in the data. Wilder being so underweight (213) and Zhang (291½) being much higher than the others. Either on its own could've skewed it but together they balance it out to some degree. I also corrected Fury's height alongside Wilder's. Realistically Fury is approximately 6’7 and Wilder is around 6’6.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
As expected there were some outliers in the data. Wilder being so underweight (213) and Zhang (291½) being much higher than the others. Either on its own could've skewed it but together they balance it out to some degree. I also corrected Fury's height alongside Wilder's. Realistically Fury is approximately 6’7 and Wilder is around 6’6.
If you remove the bottom and top outliers then it is 249 pounds. Outliers don't really affect data much.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
Yeah Usyk is definitely considered undersized by modern day heavyweight standards. I was told the other day by someone on here that he wasn't because he's "the same size as prime Foreman." 😂
Foreman would look bigger in size, just due to frame. Foreman was also 6'4 and weighed 250lb when he beat Moorer.
 
FlowchartRog said:
I also can't believe that 6'5 is average now :D I mean I kind of knew it, in today's divison, but I thought there'd be a few smaller HWs even less prominent ones to bring the average down a bit.

Average is 6'5, 80" reach, and 250 pounds. Huge guys.

It does make Usyk's run even more impressive.
There might be more smaller heavyweights if cruiserweight did not exist or was still new/underdeveloped like in the 80s and 90s.

With a 200 pound weight class that now has built up prestige and can at least give you a million or so when you are in the championship scene, there is not as much incentive for guys to take a shot at heavyweight gold.

If bridgerweight becomes more mainstream in 20-30 years then heavyweights will likely be bigger on average too, for a similar reason. Albeit, not too much bigger than today because humans can only get so big.
 
Mujeriego said:
Foreman would look bigger in size, just due to frame.
Yeah. I think Foreman is a naturally bigger man than Usyk. I saw Holyfield next to Usyk at the fight and was surprised that the latter was noticeably bigger. Not by much but it was obvious. His frame is larger and he's taller than Holyfield.
 
