Average Top Heavyweight Size Today 🥊

FlowchartRog said: I mean I kind of knew it, in today's divison, but I thought there'd be a few smaller HWs even less prominent ones to bring the average down a bit.



Average is 6'5, 80" reach, and 250 pounds. Huge guys.



There might be more smaller heavyweights if cruiserweight did not exist or was still new/underdeveloped like in the 80s and 90s.With a 200 pound weight class that now has built up prestige and can at least give you a million or so when you are in the championship scene, there is not as much incentive for guys to take a shot at heavyweight gold.If bridgerweight becomes more mainstream in 20-30 years then heavyweights will likely be bigger on average too, for a similar reason. Albeit, not too much bigger than today because humans can only get so big.