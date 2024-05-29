Average Top Heavyweight Size Today 🥊

Kovalev's "Man Bag"
Threat Actor
@Silver
- Joined
- May 12, 2016
- Messages
- 14,498
- Reaction score
- 11,596
Ring Rated Heavyweight Top 10
Height: 6’3
Reach: 78”
Weight: 223½ lbs
Fury
Height: 6’7
Reach: 85”
Weight: 262 lbs
Joshua
Height: 6’6
Reach: 82”
Weight: 252½ lbs
Parker
Height: 6’4
Reach: 76”
Weight: 247½ lbs
Kabayel
Height: 6’3
Reach: 80”
Weight: 238½ lbs
Zhang
Height: 6’6
Reach: 80”
Weight: 291½ lbs
Hrgovic
Height: 6’6
Reach: 82”
Weight: 246 lbs
Anderson
Height: 6’4
Reach: 78½”
Weight: 251 lbs
Joyce
Height: 6’6
Reach: 80”
Weight: 286½ lbs
Wilder
Height: 6’6
Reach: 83”
Weight: 213 lbs
Dubois
Height: 6’5
Reach: 78”
Weight: 239 lbs
Average Height
(75 + 79 + 78 + 76 + 75 + 78 + 78 + 76 + 78 + 78 + 77) ÷ 11 = 6’5
Average Reach
(78 + 85 + 82 + 76 + 80 + 80 + 82 + 78.5 + 80 + 83 + 78) ÷ 11 = 80”
Average Weight
(223.5 + 262 + 252.5 + 247.5 + 238.5 + 291.5 + 246 + 251 + 286.5 + 213 + 239) ÷ 11 = 250 lbs
- Usyk
- Fury
- Joshua
- Parker
- Kabayel
- Zhang
- Hrgovic
- Anderson
- Joyce
- Wilder
- Dubois
Height: 6’3
Reach: 78”
Weight: 223½ lbs
Fury
Height: 6’7
Reach: 85”
Weight: 262 lbs
Joshua
Height: 6’6
Reach: 82”
Weight: 252½ lbs
Parker
Height: 6’4
Reach: 76”
Weight: 247½ lbs
Kabayel
Height: 6’3
Reach: 80”
Weight: 238½ lbs
Zhang
Height: 6’6
Reach: 80”
Weight: 291½ lbs
Hrgovic
Height: 6’6
Reach: 82”
Weight: 246 lbs
Anderson
Height: 6’4
Reach: 78½”
Weight: 251 lbs
Joyce
Height: 6’6
Reach: 80”
Weight: 286½ lbs
Wilder
Height: 6’6
Reach: 83”
Weight: 213 lbs
Dubois
Height: 6’5
Reach: 78”
Weight: 239 lbs
Average Height
(75 + 79 + 78 + 76 + 75 + 78 + 78 + 76 + 78 + 78 + 77) ÷ 11 = 6’5
Average Reach
(78 + 85 + 82 + 76 + 80 + 80 + 82 + 78.5 + 80 + 83 + 78) ÷ 11 = 80”
Average Weight
(223.5 + 262 + 252.5 + 247.5 + 238.5 + 291.5 + 246 + 251 + 286.5 + 213 + 239) ÷ 11 = 250 lbs