Opinion Average Experience in the War Room

Surprised this hasn't been posted considering how viral it's been. I watched some of this and it reminded me a lot of this place.




I think the open fascist guy got fired from his job after this. Maybe you guys want to donate?

Anyone else watch this?
 
matheuss92 said:
I have a hard time watching this kind of content. 10 years ago I would say its a psy ops to make conservatives look dumb... than you can actually see conservative people saying the ones over there are "not that bad"... it feels dystopian as hell.
It's definitely pretty trashy stuff, it just really reminded my of the war room. lmao
 
Rational Poster said:
It's definitely pretty trashy stuff, it just really reminded my of the war room. lmao
Im going to be honest, I used to come here some 10 years ago and it was way worse lol

I remember back in 2015/2016 it did feel like this. You could literally point at the stuff Trump was saying in real time, and 95% of the counter arguments would be "TDS much?", to a point I actually tought this forum was lost in extremism like some anon chan.

My current feeling is the vast majority of nutjobs disapeared over time, especially after the first 6 months of this government. They may not even regret putting the :eek::eek::eek::eek:phile lunatic back on the job, but they sure aint the majority here anymore.
 
Rational Poster said:
Surprised this hasn't been posted considering how viral it's been. I watched some of this and it reminded me a lot of this place.




I think the open fascist guy got fired from his job after this. Maybe you guys want to donate?

Anyone else watch this?
Suck great commentary. Really summed it up.
 
Rational Poster said:
Such great spelling, you always disappoint everyone around you.
Why do you even bother responding to that 50yo dork ditzymma79?

The guy literally contradicts himself on a daily basis. And I am not exaggerating.

Since we are talking about the WR in general...

I used to be respectful to people who put forth a reasonably logical argument, but I am convinced that 90% of the conservatives here are just trolls now, and I have no respect for that so why even attempt to be cordial?

Want the newest current example? @Lycandroid bitching about people not worshipping "western medicine", when just a few years ago him and all of the conservatives in that thread did nothing but post all day, everyday about how the medical field and "big pharma" were a secret, evil cabal attempting to microchip everybody with covid vaccines - they even created the "trust the science bro" meme because of it.

But now, since he thought this referendum had to do with brown people, he's major upset that western medicine isn't the ONLY standard.

These people are a joke. Literally.
 
helltoupee said:
Why do you even bother responding to that 50yo dork ditzymma79?

The guy literally contradicts himself on a daily basis. And I am not exaggerating.

Since we are talking about the WR in general...

I used to be respectful to people who put forth a reasonably logical argument, but I am convinced that 90% of the conservatives here are just trolls now, and I have no respect for that so why even attempt to be cordial?

Want the newest current example? @Lycandroid bitching about people not worshipping "western medicine", when just a few years ago him and all of the conservatives in that thread did nothing but post all day, everyday about how the medical field and "big pharma" were a secret, evil cabal attempting to microchip everybody with covid vaccines - they even created the "trust the science bro" meme because of it.

But now, since he thought this referendum had to do with brown people, he's major upset that western medicine isn't the ONLY standard.

These people are a joke. Literally.
That guy is just really dumb and Canadian.

Big problem with Canadians around here.
 
Which of our posters is comparable to the people in that video?
 
I cant sit through this shit. 20 people being openly racist, sympathizing with Nazis, openly calling themselves fascists, and calling for the destruction of the constitution is too much for me.
 
I never thought I'd see the day where someone openly admits to being a product nazi fascist and people fucking clap. 20 American citizens openly against the Constitution. This year has really crushed my faith in my fellow Americans.

Common decency is not a common virtue
 
helltoupee said:
I used to be respectful to people who put forth a reasonably logical argument, but I am convinced that 90% of the conservatives here are just trolls now, and I have no respect for that so why even attempt to be cordial?

Want the newest current example? @Lycandroid bitching about people not worshipping "western medicine",
Yet another illiterate fool who has misrepresent what somebody says to win an argument. Ultimate show of weakness.
helltoupee said:
when just a few years ago him and all of the conservatives in that thread did nothing but post all day, everyday about how the medical field and "big pharma" were a secret, evil cabal attempting to microchip everybody with covid vaccines - they even created the "trust the science bro" meme because of it.
Not Conservative nor did I post in the war room during Covid. Nobody thinks microchipping or whatever you are babbling about is a thing. Just another case of you like the rat coward you are misrepresenting what somebody says because that is the only way you can defeat their argument.
helltoupee said:
But now, since he thought this referendum had to do with brown people, he's major upset that western medicine isn't the ONLY standard.

These people are a joke. Literally.
I'm upset that our failing healthcare system instead of addressing quality of care wants to make sure that nurses adhere to one side of the political spectrum. Taxpayers aren't asking for this, this affects lives. Don't be so dismissive.
 
GreatSaintGuillotine said:
I never thought I'd see the day where someone openly admits to being a product nazi fascist and people fucking clap. 20 American citizens openly against the Constitution. This year has really crushed my faith in my fellow Americans.

Common decency is not a common virtue
Obviously voices in the right-wing media ecosystem are cultivating it. That's obvious.
 
