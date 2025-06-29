Average age of topurias opponents

What's the average age of Paddy's last 5 or so opponents?Yeah he's definitely been getting guys on the downturn of their career. That's why I think Paddy will give him way more trouble than people expect.
Beat me to it by a few seconds. Fair play.Timing of your rise is important. Jon Jones made his name cleaning up the aging greats of the former generation too. I don't blame Topuria or Jones for that, that's out of their control but it is what it is.
Ilia 17-0:
28 year old Topuria is doing exactly what he needs to do to maximize his worth. Going for high value scalps and moving up to to demonstrate his overall dominance is a worthy path.
UFC is assigning his opponents.
Last 4 Fights:
Charles 2-2 (35-11-1) (Chandler, Arman, Dariush, Islam)
Max 3-1 (26-8) (Gaethje, Zombie, Allen, Volkanovski)
Volkanovski 2-2 (27-4) (Lopes, Ilia, Islam, Yair)
the fighters he had beaten
The average age of his opponents is 34.last 3 fights average age of 35 years old
Prefer arman. Also young, but more interesting style.