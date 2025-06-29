Average age of topurias opponents

last 3 fights average age of 35 years old
the fighters he had beaten
 
He can't control the age of the guys he fights. Only time will tell how much of a factor it was or wasn't once he faces top-tier competition who are also in their athletic prime. Paddy is interesting but I find the Arman fight more compelling. Not considering 170 competition yet as I'd guess he'll try to defend 155 at least twice before moving up.
 
Kyojiro Kagenuma said:
Yeah he's definitely been getting guys on the downturn of their career. That's why I think Paddy will give him way more trouble than people expect.
Paddy's size is going to give most people problems. He is massive. Tops has great grappling but can he out technique strength and skill in equal measure?
 
Ilia 17-0:
28 year old Topuria is doing exactly what he needs to do to maximize his worth. Going for high value scalps and moving up to to demonstrate his overall dominance is a worthy path.

UFC is assigning his opponents.

Last 4 Fights:
Charles 2-2 (35-11-1) (Chandler, Arman, Dariush, Islam)
Max 3-1 (26-8) (Gaethje, Zombie, Allen, Volkanovski)
Volkanovski 2-2 (27-4) (Lopes, Ilia, Islam, Yair)
 
The average is 34 for the ages when they fought.

Not young but Volk is still going strong and became champ again, Max was the clear #1 contender and just dominated the #2 ranked LW. Nothing bad about the state of either of those fighters. Oliveira also going strong, but of course has had a lot of wear but the best available when Arman wasn't.
 
Oscar Madison said:
Ilia 17-0:
28 year old Topuria is doing exactly what he needs to do to maximize his worth. Going for high value scalps and moving up to to demonstrate his overall dominance is a worthy path.

UFC is assigning his opponents.

Last 4 Fights:
Charles 2-2 (35-11-1) (Chandler, Arman, Dariush, Islam)
Max 3-1 (26-8) (Gaethje, Zombie, Allen, Volkanovski)
Volkanovski 2-2 (27-4) (Lopes, Ilia, Islam, Yair)
In what way does Ilia do that? He first fought the champion to become champ, and then defended against the clear #1 contender. He then wanted to fight Islam but he also moved up so the UFC gave him a title shot against the highest ranked available LW. Nothing there has been about Ilia picking opponents, just going for titles and doing the most legit defense. The first time that happens is perhaps if he fights Paddy next, as he may have talked himself into that fight and it's not the #1 contender.
 
orca said:
last 3 fights average age of 35 years old
the fighters he had beaten
There a balance between experience and age. 35 for me isn’t crossing the boundary in this sport for the caliber of guys you’re talking about
 
Volk is current champ, the age argument is less relevant here, volk just took out a young fighter.

Max slept justin, always a top contender

Charles has beat everyone outside of Islam, the guy has a HOF record and young guys can’t get to him.

Let’s get real here, illia would have slept lopez, in rd 1, that was the likely next fight
 
