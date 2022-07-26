Movies AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY (Chris Hemsworth Thanks Fans with Thor Tribute Video, post #556)

How do you feel about Robert Downey Jr. cast as a Doctor Doom?

Update: July 26, 2022

AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY To Be Directed by Shang-Chi Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton

KangDynasty_Logo.png


Since the climactic wrap up of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, which closed a chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe known as The Infinity Saga and grossed almost $2.8 billion worldwide, Marvel Studios has focused on introducing new heroes and pushing ahead with sequels of some of its top characters.

But as revealed by Kevin Feige at Marvel’s Saturday presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, the Avengers are assembling once again, with two back-to-back movies set for 2025.

And while there are many other movies that will hit before that, the studio is already moving ahead creatively with at least one of the superteam tentpoles.

Destin Daniel Cretton, who helmed last year’s Marvel hit, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has come aboard to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively reveal.

Cretton is already well ensconced in the Marvel family. In addition to directing Shang-Chi, which grossed $432 million worldwide, he has an overall deal with Marvel that he signed in the wake of Shang-Chi’s success. As part of that, he is developing, with Andrew Guest, a writer-producer on comedies such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Community, a live-action series featuring Wonder Man that he will exec produce and possibly direct an episode or more. He also has a Shang-Chi sequel in the works.

It is unclear who is writing the Kang Dynasty Avengers movie or what heroes would even make up the team’s roster for a story that helps close out Phase 6. Feige laid out a timeline that sees The Kang Dynasty arrive May 2, 2025, with another Avengers movie, Avengers: Secret Wars, hitting Nov. 7, 2025.

Kang is being played by Jonathan Majors and was introduced in one capacity in Marvel series Loki. Kang, or a version of him, will be re-introduced in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is due out Feb. 17, 2023. Quantumania is the movie that will launch Phase 5. In Loki, Majors played Kang with the moniker He Who Remains but the actor said at Comic-Con that there are multiple Kangs and the one from Ant-Man is different from the one in Loki.

Marvel, which will wrap up Phase 4 with this November’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has been slowly hiring directors for its next batch of movies that will act as Phase 5 and Phase 6.

Marvel has confirmed to THR that Bassam Tariq (Mogul Mowgli) is directing Blade, scheduled for a Nov. 3, 2023 release; Julius Onah (Luce) is directing Captain America: New World Order, which will star Anthony Mackie as Captain America and open May 3, 2024; and Jake Schreier (Paper Towns) is directing Thunderbolts, which will close out Phase 5 with a release date of July 26, 2024.

Chadwick dying (and Covid’s impact on the early Disney plus stuff) killed the MCU
 
Fedorgasm said:
Which avengers are left?

No captain America
No iron man
No black widow
No black panther
No vision

So it's basically ant man, Thor, and a bunch of replacements?
If you saw What If, you'd see they stole a Black Widow from a diff universe where their Avengers were wiped out except for her.

I'm curious who's in the Thunderbolts and Avengers rosters.

For Avengers, I'm guessing Cap Marvel, Ms. Marvel, the black woman Cap Marvel from Wandavision, Falcon Cap, Winter Soldier, Shang Chi, Doc Strange, Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, She Hulk, Daredevil. Seems like the B or C team.
 
Cretton is a very good filmmaker in my opinion. He’s one of those guys who went from effective, low-key dramas to a big action blockbuster without missing a beat.

He also has a significant collaboration with Brie, as she starred in his films Short-term 12, The Glass Castle, and Just Mercy. Makes me wonder if that’s an indication that Larson has a big role in said Avengers film (which stands to reason anyway but all the more reason for me to think she will have a pivotal role).
 
Rob Battisti said:
Ultron>>>>>>Kang

Kang is lame and always has been
Ultron is of course far superior to Kang in every way, but I think Kang is very cool.
Alas, they ruined him by portraying him as a depressed weirdo in Loki.
If they hadn't done that I could see a movie built around Kang being at least as good as Age of Ultron.
 
