Update: July 26, 2022



AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY To Be Directed by Shang-Chi Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton

Since the climactic wrap up of 2019’s, which closed a chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe known as The Infinity Saga and grossed almost $2.8 billion worldwide, Marvel Studios has focused on introducing new heroes and pushing ahead with sequels of some of its top characters.But as revealed by Kevin Feige at Marvel’s Saturday presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, the Avengers are assembling once again, with two back-to-back movies set for 2025.And while there are many other movies that will hit before that, the studio is already moving ahead creatively with at least one of the superteam tentpoles.Destin Daniel Cretton, who helmed last year’s Marvel hit,, has come aboard to directcan exclusively reveal.Cretton is already well ensconced in the Marvel family. In addition to directingwhich grossed $432 million worldwide, he has an overall deal with Marvel that he signed in the wake of’s success. As part of that, he is developing, with Andrew Guest, a writer-producer on comedies such asanda live-action series featuring Wonder Man that he will exec produce and possibly direct an episode or more. He also has asequel in the works.It is unclear who is writing theAvengers movie or what heroes would even make up the team’s roster for a story that helps close out Phase 6. Feige laid out a timeline that seesarrive May 2, 2025, with anothermovie,hitting Nov. 7, 2025.Kang is being played by Jonathan Majors and was introduced in one capacity in Marvel series. Kang, or a version of him, will be re-introduced in, which is due out Feb. 17, 2023.is the movie that will launch Phase 5. In Loki, Majors played Kang with the moniker He Who Remains but the actor said at Comic-Con that there are multiple Kangs and the one fromis different from the one inMarvel, which will wrap up Phase 4 with this November’s, has been slowly hiring directors for its next batch of movies that will act as Phase 5 and Phase 6.Marvel has confirmed tothat Bassam Tariq () is directing, scheduled for a Nov. 3, 2023 release; Julius Onah () is directing, which will star Anthony Mackie as Captain America and open May 3, 2024; and Jake Schreier () is directing, which will close out Phase 5 with a release date of July 26, 2024.