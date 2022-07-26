Cretton is a very good filmmaker in my opinion. He’s one of those guys who went from effective, low-key dramas to a big action blockbuster without missing a beat.



He also has a significant collaboration with Brie, as she starred in his films Short-term 12, The Glass Castle, and Just Mercy. Makes me wonder if that’s an indication that Larson has a big role in said Avengers film (which stands to reason anyway but all the more reason for me to think she will have a pivotal role).