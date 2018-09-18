Peteyandjia said: Yeah for sure, it will benefit from low expectations. At this point when I finally get around to it, as long as it doesn’t actually give me legit real-life AIDS, then it can’t possible be as bad as people say. Click to expand...

Skip the pointless movie, and watch the SPECTACULAR animated series.Seriously.A friend recommended it and I tried it. I almost stopped, because a lot of the humour is aimed at children, but I'm telling you, this story is must-watch television. The story is epic, the characters are rich and dynamic, and the writing is sensational.Visually it's extraordinary. Each style of "bending" is fashioned after a traditional school of Chinese kung fu and it looks incredible.People say the movie is bad not only because it's bad (it's so, so bad), but because they desecrated treasured source material. They lifted scenes right from the series and filmed them with less of a budget than I could have raised. Not only that, the film was subjected to post-production 3D treatment, so it looks like complete excrement.This show is frivolous and childish at times, but it has a dark, intense soul. The characters are human, make mistakes, and let you down, but you loved them more for it.If you've ever trusted me about anything, watch this show. Watch this incredible, beautiful show.