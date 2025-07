Looking forward to it! Love Naytori's Song "The Songcord" they play at teh start. Alwayz gets me looking at nature with a softer eye. It's on my regular playlist.







Interesting twist having a local race of Na'vi that sharez teh complacency with Eywa teh Sky People have. Hard to say if teh pink skinz & teh fire Na'vi teamed oop or not, or if it's now a war on 2 separate fronts. Looks more like it's fire Na'vi vs jake & teh pink skinz though.



Perhaps teh fire na'vi are fooking wit unobtanium, and/or are so destructive that Jake gets himself arrested by teh pink skinz in order to join forcez & take down teh Fire Na'vi before they destroy Eywa herself? ("Your goddess has no dominion here.")



Earth is doomed per teh prior lore, so if teh fire people are moving to doom Eywa, then it would be in teh interest of teh pink skinz to join Jake. That said, if they do help Jake... (teh Toruk Makto - Grandest of teh Na'vi)... then teh Na'vi are gonna have to allow teh pink skins to co-habitate their planet or something like that in return. Would be a poetic progression being that Jake's a pink skin who became teh Toruk Makto. It's as if Eywa herself knew this all along, but needed teh rest of teh pink skinz to cool it wit their complacent destruction of Pandora.



I've heard very little if anything legit about teh plot, outside of teh fire Na'vi being bad... so I'm only guessing about who'z fighting who. Looks pretty clear like Jake is trying to get teh pink skinz to join him though.