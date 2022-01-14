Kyojiro Kagenuma
Apr 1, 2019
18,750
22,973
Sorry, I work for a livingclean your nails you god damn pig
Jesus Christ...
OT: Arlovski is an OG, respect
That’s awesome man, Arlovski was a fucking G. Still is. An absolute legend and bona fide bad motherfucker.View attachment 902719
Just arrived in the mail. The dude who got me into the sport
@Zebra Cheeks @BFoe @Jackonfire
Does your work prevent you from clipping em?Sorry, I work for a living
They're not even that long?Does your work prevent you from clipping em?
Btw not sure I ever showed you but I also have this.That’s awesome man, Arlovski was a fucking G. Still is. An absolute legend and bona fide bad motherfucker.
The picture frame hanging crooked on the left is heightening my OCD.
Quit and go on welfare like me.Sorry, I work for a living
The Cyril Gane of Heavyweights before it was cool.Pre Fedor taking his soul AA was a very scary fighter. That pace, accuracy and mobility for a hw was amazing.
An under appreciated legend!!
Just arrived in the mail. The dude who got me into the sport
@Zebra Cheeks @BFoe @Jackonfire