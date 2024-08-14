rearnakedchoke said: Policing speech? If you are admitting to wrong doing, it’s not policing speech.



Saying “I’d love to fire unionized workers” isn’t the same as saying “I love how you fired those unionized workers. Click to expand...

I was commenting more on the climate of defining things the media apparatus deems wrong or inappropriate and the attempts to justify policing of these no no's. We see how this is used to manipulate perception and against the freedoms of individuals. All speech is free speech, end of sentence. If ones feeling are hurt or if the speech isn't true then let it be known and let whatever justice or results ensue. We have to be capable enough and willing to think for ourselves, not be told how to think...What if he said about striking union workers, "I would lop their heads off"? Would that be really bad? In the world we're apparently trying to create, that phrasing could imply murder as well as being negative about union workers but we aren't children and we can understand various meaning and context enough to know it's a person's opinion, not violence... Or are we so unwilling and unable to control our own thoughts so to expect the ruling class to do it for us?