Opinion Auto workers union seeks NLRB investigation of Trump and Musk comments about firing striking workers

BY TOM KRISHER
Updated 7:48 PM BRT, August 13, 2024

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union has filed unfair labor practice charges against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk after the two discussed on social media about Musk supposedly firing striking workers.

In documents filed Tuesday with the National Labor Relations Board, the union alleges that both men interfered with workers who may want to exercise their right to join a union. The NLRB said it would look into the charges, which are a request for the agency to investigate.

UAW President Shawn Fain, whose union has endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris, said in a statement that Trump is anti-labor.

“Both Trump and Musk want working class people to sit down and shut up, and they laugh about it openly,” Fain said.

Brian Hughes, a senior advisor with the Trump campaign, called the allegations “frivolous” and a “shameless political stunt” designed to erode Trump’s strong support among American workers.

The NLRB said it would investigate the complaints, one filed against the Trump campaign and the other naming Tesla Inc., the electric vehicle, battery and solar panel manufacturer based in Austin, Texas, and led by Musk.

The charges stem from statements made by Trump Monday night during a conversation between the two men on X, the social media platform Musk now owns. The former president spent much of the discussion that lasted more than two hours focused on his recent assassination attempt, illegal immigration and plans to cut government regulations.

But during a discussion about government spending, Trump praised Musk for firing workers who went on strike. The UAW contends this could intimidate workers for the Trump campaign or at Tesla who might want to join a union.

“You’re the greatest cutter,” Trump told Musk. “I look at what you do. You walk in and say, ‘You want to quit?’ I won’t mention the name of the company but they go on strike and you say, ’That’s OK. You’re all gone.’”
Musk said, “Yeah,” and laughed while Trump was talking.

It wasn’t clear what employees Trump was referring to.

In June, eight former workers at SpaceX, Musk’s rocket company, sued the company and Musk, alleging he ordered them fired after they challenged what they called rampant sexual harassment and a hostile “Animal House”-style work environment at the company.

In addition, the NLRB determined that a 2018 Twitter post by Musk unlawfully threatened Tesla employees with the loss of stock options if they decided to be represented by a union.

Three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans upheld that decision, as well as a related NLRB order that Tesla rehire a fired employee, with back pay. But the full 5th Circuit later threw out that decision and voted to hear the matter again.



Sanjukta Paul, a law professor at the University of Michigan, said the UAW charges have real substance because the comments from Trump and Musk could “chill” efforts by workers to act collectively, including union organizing, or just getting together to improve working conditions.

“You’re approvingly describing, you’re wholeheartedly commending the blatant violation of our main federal labor statute,” she said. “It would constitute interference with protected rights.”

Marick Masters, a business professor emeritus at Wayne State University who follows labor issues, said the UAW’s move “puts the spotlight on Trump and attempts to put him on the defensive in terms of his attitude and demeanor toward unions.” He added that the union is watching Musk’s comments because it has targeted Tesla’s U.S. factories for organizing drives.

https://apnews.com/article/trump-mu...plaints-nlrb-44b6ccdad65c66bf34dffefd5de7cf99
 
Guilty, unbiased Bragg & Fanny will be appointed to make sure of it.
 
LeonardoBjj said:
Marick Masters, a business professor emeritus at Wayne State University who follows labor issues, said the UAW’s move “puts the spotlight on Trump and attempts to put him on the defensive in terms of his attitude and demeanor toward unions.” He added that the union is watching Musk’s comments because it has targeted Tesla’s U.S. factories for organizing drives.
So a union that has endorsed Harris, that has led the nation into a cost of living crisis, coming from a city that was decimated by the democrat policy, is attacking Trump? No way

Auto workers don't represent working class people. They're part of one of the biggest unions and are beyond pampered as to be mostly removed from "working class" in the sense of actual work... This policing speech is dangerous, has been for years now. Wake up...
 
WuDi said:
So a union that has endorsed Harris, that has led the nation into a cost of living crisis, coming from a city that was decimated by the democrat policy, is attacking Trump? No way

Way to address the issues there Socrates.
 
badascan said:
Auto workers don't represent working class people. They're part of one of the biggest unions and are beyond pampered as to be mostly removed from "working class" in the sense of actual work... This policing speech is dangerous, has been for years now. Wake up...
Policing speech? If you are admitting to wrong doing, it’s not policing speech.

Saying “I’d love to fire unionized workers” isn’t the same as saying “I love how you fired those unionized workers.
 
rearnakedchoke said:
Policing speech? If you are admitting to wrong doing, it’s not policing speech.

Saying “I’d love to fire unionized workers” isn’t the same as saying “I love how you fired those unionized workers.
I was commenting more on the climate of defining things the media apparatus deems wrong or inappropriate and the attempts to justify policing of these no no's. We see how this is used to manipulate perception and against the freedoms of individuals. All speech is free speech, end of sentence. If ones feeling are hurt or if the speech isn't true then let it be known and let whatever justice or results ensue. We have to be capable enough and willing to think for ourselves, not be told how to think...

What if he said about striking union workers, "I would lop their heads off"? Would that be really bad? In the world we're apparently trying to create, that phrasing could imply murder as well as being negative about union workers but we aren't children and we can understand various meaning and context enough to know it's a person's opinion, not violence... Or are we so unwilling and unable to control our own thoughts so to expect the ruling class to do it for us?
 
terrapin said:
Way to address the issues there Socrates.
What issues? The interests represented and a conflict of interest involved in the described event is plain to see for everyone. No one other than indoctrinated leftists buy into that stuff anymore. Don't believe me? Go to the only free speech social media platform (X) and look at the discussions there.

If nothing else, Elon and Trump openlysharing their opinions, whether you agree with them or not, are a benefit to the voters/consumers. Leftist fascists fight with free speech, use propaganda and newspeak all the time.
 
badascan said:
Auto workers don't represent working class people. They're part of one of the biggest unions and are beyond pampered as to be mostly removed from "working class" in the sense of actual work... This policing speech is dangerous, has been for years now. Wake up...
The reason auto workers DON'T represent MOST working class people is because MOST working class people don't have a fucking good union like they do.

Whose fault is that? The "pampered union workers"! Obviously not the billionaires making it as difficult as possible for more workers to unionize!

Have you ever met a flavor of boot you don't like?

Do you prefer them to step in dogshit first? Is that a special treat for you being such a good boy?

Fucking disgusting.
 
luckyshot said:
The reason auto workers DON'T represent MOST working class people is because MOST working class people don't have a fucking good union like they do.

Whose fault is that? The "pampered union workers"! Obviously not the billionaires making it as difficult as possible for more workers to unionize!

Have you ever met a flavor of boot you don't like?

Do you prefer them to step in dogshit first? Is that a special treat for you being such a good boy?

Fucking disgusting.
Wat? I'm a union worker...
 
