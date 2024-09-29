Austria birthed Adolf Hilter and Arnold Schwarzenegger. One lost his dream of painting, caught syphilis and then created one of the ongoing worst ideologies in modern times.



The other learned from his mistakes, worked on his body and moved to the US. He then became the biggest action star of all time, and governor of the most populace and richest state in the country...also, he wasn't a fascist.



Don't be an Adolf. Be an Arnold.