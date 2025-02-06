  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Rumored Australian Government censors Strickland at 312 presser

Discjockeyshtud

Discjockeyshtud

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Dec 5, 2004
Messages
1,375
Reaction score
74
Watching the 312 press conference and Strickland responds to a question after Dana about the Australian Govt trying to stop him from headlining the card.

Censored from 21:17 to 21:24 before he's talking about women making a sandwich.

Anyone else get this in Aus?

Anyone from freedomland wanna do us a solid and hook us up with what he said?
 
Discjockeyshtud said:
Watching the 312 press conference and Strickland responds to a question after Dana about the Australian Govt trying to stop him from headlining the card.

Censored from 21:17 to 21:24 before he's talking about women making a sandwich.

Anyone else get this in Aus?

Anyone from freedomland wanna do us a solid and hook us up with what he said?
Click to expand...
He probably said Fosters is a shit beer
 
Probably said some dumb fuck moronic shit. Dude is embarrassing.

BLAH BLAH I'M A MAN WOMEN NEED TO ONLY BE IN THE KITCHEN AND GIVING BJS I'M AN ALPHA dude is so "cooked" in the head, he's a fucking moron.
 
sean parades around like a man while sounding like a child. its okay. he will learn. daddys dricus is here to spank him
 
italiamusica said:
Probably said some dumb fuck moronic shit. Dude is embarrassing.

BLAH BLAH I'M A MAN WOMEN NEED TO ONLY BE IN THE KITCHEN AND GIVING BJS I'M AN ALPHA dude is so "cooked" in the head, he's a fucking moron.
Click to expand...
Your girlfriend’s boyfriend might reward you for such a funny post.
 
I dunno what happened, but the Australian gov sometimes gets involved with this kinda stuff with famous people from overseas..

It’s kinda a waste of time.. by banning someone like Sean you’re patronising your own country, you need to let people think for themselves to a degree.

I think Sean’s an idiot by the way, but who are the government to be mediating this kinda stuff anyway, it’s not like Sean is mobilising people towards a cause or anything, he’s just a redneck moron. It’s a bad precedent to set, no one wants to live in a state where the government exercises too much mind / thought control.
 
Discjockeyshtud said:
Watching the 312 press conference and Strickland responds to a question after Dana about the Australian Govt trying to stop him from headlining the card.

Censored from 21:17 to 21:24 before he's talking about women making a sandwich.

Anyone else get this in Aus?

Anyone from freedomland wanna do us a solid and hook us up with what he said?
Click to expand...
I mean..

You gave me a quote, and shit. Even timestamped it..

Wait.. You did that but didn’t bother to post the relevant video.

Come on..


1738833480103.gif


Still wondering.. Can you see the gif I posted??

Thank you.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,900
Messages
56,860,083
Members
175,433
Latest member
leaf

Share this page

Back
Top