Discjockeyshtud
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
Dec 5, 2004
- Messages
- 1,375
- Reaction score
- 74
Watching the 312 press conference and Strickland responds to a question after Dana about the Australian Govt trying to stop him from headlining the card.
Censored from 21:17 to 21:24 before he's talking about women making a sandwich.
Anyone else get this in Aus?
Anyone from freedomland wanna do us a solid and hook us up with what he said?
