Australia - the world's greatest country.

Nokia will beat Apple 2019
images

Some say it is the greatest country in the world,

images

Others dream of living there.

A country surrounded beaches and outbacks.

Whether you're a beach junkie or a cross country type, you can never go wrong with this country.

Being one of the largest countries in the world, sure is you have a lot to explore.

Kangaroos jumping to Koalas climbing, living here will make you a Steve Irwin.

So, where the bloody hell are you?!
 
Temperatures of 2947282 celsius and everything can kill you, annoying accents and you have vegemite. No thanks.
 
Damn. I thought they did something awesome like legalizing topless female nudity or did something amazing like America did when we decided to be the birth place of Matthew Mcconaughey.

I didn't look it up but I hope that cat isn't Canadian or Chinese and making me look tarded.
 
I'm British, so while Australia is a beautiful country in terms of aesthetics, I know how we sent all our most dangerous creatures over there and I don't want to fuck with all those spiders and snakes and crocodiles etc
 
Nah.

You can keep your deadly snakes, bugs, and billion sharks.

Nice weather tho.

Meat pies rule as well.
 
about 98% of the country looks like the Mojave Desert, so there's that
 
Badger67 said:
Temperatures of 2947282 celsius and everything can kill you, annoying accents and you have vegemite. No thanks.
It takes the good of Canada and then makes it unbearably hot, poisonous and surrounds it with sharks.
 
Odd that most of the successful Aussies leave......
 
No thanks. Don't fancy going for a long walk / hike and being bitten and killed by a snake.
 
New Zealand is a 100% better country in every way
images


1.You thieving cunts stole our flag, the flat white, Pavlova, Neil Finn, and Russell Crowe

2. We have better beaches
images


3. Our sport culture is better
New-Zealand-vs.-Australia-tri-nations-2011-live-stream-800x480.jpg


4. Aussies have shit pies but we have amazing pies
1501721878345.jpg


 
Must be nice to have fruit bats and no winter and water buffalo to hunt
 
Every step you take you risk treading on a killer snake, spider, crocodile, jellyfish, kangaroo etc. No thanks!
 
