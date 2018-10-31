Australia - the world's greatest country.

strongstylekarate
Nokia will beat Apple 2019
Some say it is the greatest country in the world,
Others dream of living there.
A country surrounded beaches and outbacks.
Whether you're a beach junkie or a cross country type, you can never go wrong with this country.
Being one of the largest countries in the world, sure is you have a lot to explore.
Kangaroos jumping to Koalas climbing, living here will make you a Steve Irwin.
So, where the bloody hell are you?!
