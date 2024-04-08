News Australia-resident, British Adult Content Creator earned at least £200,000 over US Spring Break, by having sex with 122 American students in Mexico

www.dailystar.co.uk

'I slept with 120 students in 3 weeks – and I made a fortune filming the action'

Racy adult star Bonnie Blue flew into Cancun last month with a plan to party and film saucy content with 100 US college students in three weeks during their infamous Spring Break
www.dailystar.co.uk www.dailystar.co.uk

0_Were-racy-models-AI-deep-fakes-are-huge-threat-but-fans-still-love-our-real-content.jpg


Alongside fellow content creator Leilani May, Bonnie had been inundated with willing co-stars looking for the experience of a lifetime.

0_Model.jpg


She admits that they were so in demand with the boys that there were queues outside their hotel room on more than one occasion, and that in some videos you could hear people banging on the door wanting to come in.

Bonnie told the Daily Star they were receiving between 100-200 messages a day across their socials.

The British expat from Nottingham, who now resides on the Gold Coast, is committed to sharing realistic content with her highly popular OnlyFans account.

She is now looking towards travelling and continuing to film content with young men around the world.

Her latest shoot came hot on the tail of a controversial X-rated filming stunt at the Gold Coast’s Schoolies Week, which saw her get down and dirty with dozens of recent high school graduates.

0_4B948F70-7AC3-4DE5-8490-B143DB97BDA6.jpg
Well , I'm sure that's something that those students will be proud of in years to come and it won't come back to haunt some of them..
 
Degradation and empowerment seem to occupy the same point on the circle of feminism.

Good for her. If it's okay for men to sacrifice their bodies for pay, women should have the same privilege.
 
So she's a high priced Hooker at $2K per lay on the side. Seems like a different revenue stream than the subscription model of OF. Good luck with the herpes.
 
Wait did i understand correctly guys paid 2k to bang her or is it revenue from vids

Because if its first then its the most overpriced hooker i have ever seen
 
bif deal i had sec with 123 buys over psring breka and u dotn se me greabg abouit it
 
That's pretty god damn gross honestly. Like why would you want to stick your dick where you know that a couple of pounds of jizz have recently been dumped?
 
Fucking Gen Z with their lazy attitude, bragging about 120 men in 3 weeks. This hardworking Gen X pioneer fucked 250 men in 10 hours and this was way before onlyfans


Annabel_Chong_00010823.jpg
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Fucking Gen Z with their lazy attitude, bragging about 120 men in 3 weeks. This hardworking Gen X pioneer fucked 250 men in 10 hours and this was way before onlyfans


Annabel_Chong_00010823.jpg
Click to expand...
When I was working in the porno store when I was 19, I seen a chick do 2-300 in a sitting.
I wouldn't watch one of those videos again, you only need to see it once lol
 
