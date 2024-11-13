Koala
Double Yellow Card
Double Yellow Card
- Joined
- Jan 22, 2020
- Messages
- 2,692
- Reaction score
- 5,264
Both guys are small featherweights who used to fight at bantamweight
Christian Rodriguez is 26 yo, 11-2 overall, 4-2 in the UFC, 1-2 in the UFC as a bantamweight
He trains at Roufusport
Main wins are against Dulgarian, Chiwiwis, Saaiman, Cortez Jr and Grigoriou
Losses are to Julian Erosa and JSP
Austin Bashi is 23 yo, 13-0 overall, 2-0 as a FW. He has beaten Ramos in DWCS in 2 rounds to join the UFC
He is a ground specialist, especially the RNC, but have also good kicks
He trains in a small gym in Michigan
Main wins are against Askar Askar, Joseph Penafiel, and Dorian Ramos