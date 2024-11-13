News Austin Bashi will make his UFC debut vs Christian Rodriguez on January 11th

Both guys are small featherweights who used to fight at bantamweight
Christian Rodriguez is 26 yo, 11-2 overall, 4-2 in the UFC, 1-2 in the UFC as a bantamweight
He trains at Roufusport
Main wins are against Dulgarian, Chiwiwis, Saaiman, Cortez Jr and Grigoriou
Losses are to Julian Erosa and JSP

Austin Bashi is 23 yo, 13-0 overall, 2-0 as a FW. He has beaten Ramos in DWCS in 2 rounds to join the UFC
He is a ground specialist, especially the RNC, but have also good kicks
He trains in a small gym in Michigan
Main wins are against Askar Askar, Joseph Penafiel, and Dorian Ramos
 
But He already lost against Rodriguez

mEewfg5.png
 
From what I've seen so far from Bashi I think he wins easy. His wrestling is pretty strong and his gas tank seems to hold up, that's poison for Christian who we've already seen get controlled in the early going against better wrestlers.
 
Ares Black said:
Bashi is as close to a can't-miss prospect as I have seen, but this is very tough matchmaking for a UFC debut. Throwing him in the deep end.



Yeah, giving him the prospect killer straight off the bat is ballsy matchmaking! I think he ekes it out though.
 
Diego Lopes brought him to prep for Volk
I guess he expects Volk to wrestle him
 
Rodriguez every time a new prospect at 145 is signed:
giphy.gif
 
cee rod is so dogshit, maybe my least favourite fighter to watch in the UFC
 
