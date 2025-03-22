Aussies/Kiwis/Pacific types, are you staying up to watch UFC London

werepig
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Feb 23, 2018
- Messages
- 2,961
- Reaction score
- 3,935
prelims start at 4am, i can't bring myself to do it.
there's only a few fights i'm keen on and they're not even in a row:
lone'er k v felipe do bronx
n wood v the pirate guy
jan b v pretty boy
any of you aussie/nz degenerates gonna watch this thing?
there's only a few fights i'm keen on and they're not even in a row:
lone'er k v felipe do bronx
n wood v the pirate guy
jan b v pretty boy
any of you aussie/nz degenerates gonna watch this thing?