  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Aussies/Kiwis/Pacific types, are you staying up to watch UFC London

werepig

werepig

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Feb 23, 2018
Messages
2,961
Reaction score
3,935
prelims start at 4am, i can't bring myself to do it.
there's only a few fights i'm keen on and they're not even in a row:

lone'er k v felipe do bronx
n wood v the pirate guy
jan b v pretty boy

any of you aussie/nz degenerates gonna watch this thing?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,931
Messages
57,061,301
Members
175,523
Latest member
Lenold

Share this page

Back
Top