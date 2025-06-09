Aussies, are you going to watch the UFC 4 corners tonight?

Just wondering how interested the average Aussie sherdoggy is in this?

830pm on ABC.

www.abc.net.au

Heavy Hitters

Four Corners is the home of Australian investigative journalism.
www.abc.net.au www.abc.net.au

I think it looks pretty interesting.

Having known and met heaps of UFC fighters, fighter pay interests me.

From the link,
"
In this week's Four Corners, reporter Mahmood Fazal speaks to former fighters who describe a culture of exploitation, secrecy, and lasting damage.

Professional fighters share what it's like to be locked into restrictive contracts, take punishing fights, and end up broke or broken after years in the cage."
 
Will check it out on youtube when it goes up. Thanks.
 
