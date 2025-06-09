Aussies, are you going to watch the UFC 4 corners tonight?

HeffDoesWant
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Jun 13, 2012
- Messages
- 6,777
- Reaction score
- 4,059
Just wondering how interested the average Aussie sherdoggy is in this?
830pm on ABC.
I think it looks pretty interesting.
Having known and met heaps of UFC fighters, fighter pay interests me.
From the link,
"
In this week's Four Corners, reporter Mahmood Fazal speaks to former fighters who describe a culture of exploitation, secrecy, and lasting damage.
Professional fighters share what it's like to be locked into restrictive contracts, take punishing fights, and end up broke or broken after years in the cage."
830pm on ABC.
I think it looks pretty interesting.
Having known and met heaps of UFC fighters, fighter pay interests me.
From the link,
"
In this week's Four Corners, reporter Mahmood Fazal speaks to former fighters who describe a culture of exploitation, secrecy, and lasting damage.
Professional fighters share what it's like to be locked into restrictive contracts, take punishing fights, and end up broke or broken after years in the cage."