TL: DR
The US, Australia and the UK made a deal to provide Australia with nuclear powered submarines as part of an alliance to help contain China.
According to the terms of the agreement, the US would provide Australia with at least three Virginia-class boats, and the UK and Australia would begin development on their own SSN-AUKUS platform. This plan is no longer viable.
The U.S. Navy is struggling to build and maintain its own submarine fleet and cannot spare any Virginia-class boats, while the UK’s industry has no surplus capacity to make up the shortfall. They literally do not have the ability to make them fast enough to maintain their own fleet.
South Korea may be tasked to step in and work with the US to help build the submarines. South Korea is mulling joining AUKUS.
The AUKUS Submarine Deal is Dead
The promise to give Australia nuclear submarines is collapsing. A severe industrial crisis in both the U.S. and UK means the AUKUS security deal's central pillar is no longer viable.
