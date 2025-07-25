  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Movies Audrey vs Katharine

One Hepburn To Rule Them All

  • Audrey

  • Katharine

Im sure ill be in the minority but Audrey and it ain't even close. She's 10x more attractive and I like her movies a lot more.


Coincidentally although they share the same last name, they are not related.


Audrey Hepburn

1000006804.jpg

1. Roman Holiday
2. Sabrina
3. Breakfast At Tiffany's
4. The Childrens Hour
5. Charade
6. My Fair Lady
7. How To Steal A Million
8. Two for the Road
9. Wait Until Dark
10. The Unforgiven


Katharine Hepburn

1000006805.jpg

1. Little Women
2. Stage Door
3. Bringing Up Baby
4. Holiday
5. Philadelphia Story
6. Adams Rib
7. African Queen
8. Guess Who's Coming For Dinner
9. The Lion In Winter
10. Rooster Cogburn
 
