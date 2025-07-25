GoodBadHBK
Im sure ill be in the minority but Audrey and it ain't even close. She's 10x more attractive and I like her movies a lot more.
Coincidentally although they share the same last name, they are not related.
Audrey Hepburn
1. Roman Holiday
2. Sabrina
3. Breakfast At Tiffany's
4. The Childrens Hour
5. Charade
6. My Fair Lady
7. How To Steal A Million
8. Two for the Road
9. Wait Until Dark
10. The Unforgiven
Katharine Hepburn
1. Little Women
2. Stage Door
3. Bringing Up Baby
4. Holiday
5. Philadelphia Story
6. Adams Rib
7. African Queen
8. Guess Who's Coming For Dinner
9. The Lion In Winter
10. Rooster Cogburn
