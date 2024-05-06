Crime Attempted shooting of a pastor in PA

Thankfully the gun jammed . . . if you were there and carrying how would you have reacted?

It's good they were able to tackle the shooter, but man . . . it would've been hard not to have shot the dude not knowing who he would've targeted next.

This is why armed security is a must in most churches.




They found the shooter's dad dead . . .

people.com

Pennsylvania Pastor Has Gun Pulled on Him During Sermon, Police Later Find Dead Body in Gunman's Home

A gunman, identified by police as Bernard Junior Polite, tried to shoot Pastor Glenn Germany at Jesus' Dwelling Place Church in Pennsylvania over the weekend, and a dead body was later discovered in the gunman's home, authorities said.
The guy who tackled him was brave. Bravo.

Personally, if I am unarmed and in a location where someone pulls a weapon, I'm not fucking with them if its not pointed at me or my family. Getting the fuck outta there.

If I am carrying, he's dead if his back is turned to me.
 
Is that the city John Fetterman was mayor of?


That was the most gentle tackle I've ever seen. I would think if you're trying to stop an armed dude, would probably be better to try to knock him clean out instead trying to initiate a wrestling match.
 
No, he was the mayor of Braddock which is the borough adjacent of North Braddock.
 
jamel said:
Welp…

We now know who’s fucking the women/kids in the congregation.
I was just thinking the shooter looks pretty young, wondering why he would want to shoot the pastor............
 
Not great when my first reaction is that the priest probably diddled the shooter at some point.
 
Sounds like the guy was just mentally ill.

LEOs think he shot his dad . . .

Pennsylvania Pastor Has Gun Pulled on Him During Sermon, Police Later Find Dead Body in Gunman's Home

A gunman, identified by police as Bernard Junior Polite, tried to shoot Pastor Glenn Germany at Jesus' Dwelling Place Church in Pennsylvania over the weekend, and a dead body was later discovered in the gunman's home, authorities said.
I don't know , it would depend on how close i am and of my family is right next to me. Wife and kid I'm likely going to draw and fire but solo I'd like to think I'd tackle someone over shoot them if I thought I could close the distance fast enough.

Screaming drop it like a cop and them making a split second decision also seems an option

Once someone draws a gun and shows clear intent to use it all bets are off , all plans are out the window and you just gotta play the field you are on , hope you are half as good as you've trained to be and that God and luck are on your side.

I don't know but I'm sure I'd do the best that I could to try to prevent people from being murdered if it was in my power to do so.
 
The shooter looked more sad than angry. I wonder what the story is there.
 
That was the tamest, most considerate tackle I've ever seen in my life. You wouldn't even get roughing for that in the NFL
 
- Goldberg would have ripped the guy body apart.
Btw. Another victory to professional wrestling.


But those type of things were always so common, or it become a trend to go arounhd churchs shooting on people?
 
Looked more like forced cuddling....
 
