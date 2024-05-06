spamking said: Thankfully the gun jammed . . . if you were there and carrying how would you have reacted?



It's good they were able to tackle the shooter, but man . . . it would've been hard not to have shot the dude not knowing who he would've targeted next.



This is why armed security is a must in most churches.



I don't know , it would depend on how close i am and of my family is right next to me. Wife and kid I'm likely going to draw and fire but solo I'd like to think I'd tackle someone over shoot them if I thought I could close the distance fast enough.Screaming drop it like a cop and them making a split second decision also seems an optionOnce someone draws a gun and shows clear intent to use it all bets are off , all plans are out the window and you just gotta play the field you are on , hope you are half as good as you've trained to be and that God and luck are on your side.I don't know but I'm sure I'd do the best that I could to try to prevent people from being murdered if it was in my power to do so.