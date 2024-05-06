spamking
The world is your Indian taco
Thankfully the gun jammed . . . if you were there and carrying how would you have reacted?
It's good they were able to tackle the shooter, but man . . . it would've been hard not to have shot the dude not knowing who he would've targeted next.
This is why armed security is a must in most churches.
They found the shooter's dad dead . . .
Pennsylvania Pastor Has Gun Pulled on Him During Sermon, Police Later Find Dead Body in Gunman's Home
A gunman, identified by police as Bernard Junior Polite, tried to shoot Pastor Glenn Germany at Jesus' Dwelling Place Church in Pennsylvania over the weekend, and a dead body was later discovered in the gunman's home, authorities said.
people.com
