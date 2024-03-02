Attempt to Break the 'Is Jon GOAT?' Deadlock

wwkirk
Seems to me the “Is Jon GOAT” debate is getting stale. The reason is pretty easy to see. Fans who say PED violations disqualify a fighter from GOAT status reject Jon outright. Opposed to them are fans who say that Jon’s performance alone establishes that he is GOAT, regardless of PEDs.
(I’m talking about LHW GOAT or the more generic “one of the GOATs”. Either way as I’m framing it.)
So how about this:
Any Sherdoggers willing to say that PEDs are a negative, a mark against possible GOAT status, but that ON BALANCE, Jon is still GOAT?
Alternatively, any Sherdoggers who are honestly willing to overlook PED violations but say, “Hey, Jon STILL ain’t GOAT”?
