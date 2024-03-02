Attempt to Break the 'Is Jon GOAT?' Deadlock

wwkirk

wwkirk

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
May 22, 2012
Messages
12,221
Reaction score
7,171
Seems to me the “Is Jon GOAT” debate is getting stale. The reason is pretty easy to see. Fans who say PED violations disqualify a fighter from GOAT status reject Jon outright. Opposed to them are fans who say that Jon’s performance alone establishes that he is GOAT, regardless of PEDs.

(I’m talking about LHW GOAT or the more generic “one of the GOATs”. Either way as I’m framing it.)

So how about this:

Any Sherdoggers willing to say that PEDs are a negative, a mark against possible GOAT status, but that ON BALANCE, Jon is still GOAT?

Alternatively, any Sherdoggers who are honestly willing to overlook PED violations but say, “Hey, Jon STILL ain’t GOAT”?
 
It really bugs me that people in the mma sphere are so averse to logic. His performance inside the cage is the result of his usage of PEDs. To say "everybody is on steroids" or "he would still be very good he didnt even need the steroids" does not nullify the statement. He is where he is because of illegal performance enhancing drugs and cheating in and out of the cage. And it sucks that we will never ever see him absolutely flatline knocked out.
 
Jon’s PED usage is such a double edged sword. Even DC said that he was so talented, he didn’t need to take PED. If Jon had just been more dedicated to living a quieter life, he would have been able to perform to his PED usage standards. The PED’s allowed him to live the high life and fight at his peak. Unfortunately though, he took them. And now forever has the black mark on his career. The mental instability of guys like jones or mike Tyson creates the biggest “what if?” Guys who are so talented, that if they were able to have the mental strength of someone like khabib. It wouldn’t even be a question of who the goat is. But I guess that’s why the GOAT conversation is so vast.
 
He’s the light heavyweight goat regardless of PEDs. They don’t stain his legacy enough to take that away from him.
Without steroids he still isn’t the overall goat though
 
He could have been just as great without cheating. That could maybe be argued. But he did cheat and repeatedly.
Great fighter, not goat.
 
There's no definitive answer. It's all subjective. So... who gives shit? Enjoy what you enjoy and overlook what you prefer to.
 
wwkirk said:
Seems to me the “Is Jon GOAT” debate is getting stale. The reason is pretty easy to see. Fans who say PED violations disqualify a fighter from GOAT status reject Jon outright. Opposed to them are fans who say that Jon’s performance alone establishes that he is GOAT, regardless of PEDs.

(I’m talking about LHW GOAT or the more generic “one of the GOATs”. Either way as I’m framing it.)

So how about this:

Any Sherdoggers willing to say that PEDs are a negative, a mark against possible GOAT status, but that ON BALANCE, Jon is still GOAT?

Alternatively, any Sherdoggers who are honestly willing to overlook PED violations but say, “Hey, Jon STILL ain’t GOAT”?
Click to expand...
Peds don’t matter
 
Jon is the GOAT. I don't care about the PEDS or if any other fighter takes them, which is everybody.

Thousands upon thousands of fighters have used peds, yet there's only a handful of goats. They help but they don't win fights alone.
 
wwkirk said:
Seems to me the “Is Jon GOAT” debate is getting stale. The reason is pretty easy to see. Fans who say PED violations disqualify a fighter from GOAT status reject Jon outright. Opposed to them are fans who say that Jon’s performance alone establishes that he is GOAT, regardless of PEDs.

(I’m talking about LHW GOAT or the more generic “one of the GOATs”. Either way as I’m framing it.)

So how about this:

Any Sherdoggers willing to say that PEDs are a negative, a mark against possible GOAT status, but that ON BALANCE, Jon is still GOAT?

Alternatively, any Sherdoggers who are honestly willing to overlook PED violations but say, “Hey, Jon STILL ain’t GOAT”?
Click to expand...
Jones had the possibility of being the GOAT. The PEDs disqualifies him from ever being that, but besides that, the fact that he always fought so dirty is another mark against him. I know people will defend it, but the fact is - Jon is the only fighter in newer times that forced UFC to change their rules because he was fighting so dirty (I believe only 2 other fighters have the same honor - Keith Hackney and the nut shots on Joe Son, and Tank when he tried to throw his opponent over the top of the octagon).

Then the fact that Jon has had the physical advantage on all but maybe 1 of his opponents. This is not really Jon's fault - he is what scientists would come up with in a laboratory if they wanted to build the perfect fighter.

What Jon could do to prove himself in my eyes, is fight some worthy opponents at HW where his physical advantage wont be the determining factor in a fight. I am not really impressed with the Gane win - a wrestler against a point fighter with zero grappling skills*shrug*. Stipe is a fantastic fighter, and had it been 5-6 years ago, it would be a great match-up. Now Stipe has fought 4 times in 6 years - losing 2 of those fights.

Conspiracy theory : I have said this before, and here it is again - I believe Jon has been on steroids since he was a kid/teenager. We know both Jon's brothers make millions in the NFL, and got busted for juicing. With the way we know Jon, what is the chance he did not juice? Knowing his brothers, what is the chance they did not help him do it?
 
Oddmonster said:
Jones had the possibility of being the GOAT. The PEDs disqualifies him from ever being that, but besides that, the fact that he always fought so dirty is another mark against him. I know people will defend it, but the fact is - Jon is the only fighter in newer times that forced UFC to change their rules because he was fighting so dirty (I believe only 2 other fighters have the same honor - Keith Hackney and the nut shots on Joe Son, and Tank when he tried to throw his opponent over the top of the octagon).
Click to expand...
Strong points. I didn't realize how extreme it was.
 
1709421910128.gif

He will NEVER be GOAT. And the votes aren’t even close.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,915
Messages
55,177,852
Members
174,656
Latest member
JeromeBrun

Share this page

Back
Top