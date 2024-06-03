Why are all these complete morons that we in the west call “leaders” signing off on Ukraine hitting targets within Russia? Do they not realize that Russia will not just blame Ukraine but also those that have supplied the weapons and given Zelenskyy the intelligence required to hit said targets? Our governments would have never dreamed of a direct attack on the Soviet Union via proxy or otherwise because of their nuclear arsenal- the same arsenal that Russia had inherited. It boggles my mind that a senile corpse like biden with a 38% approval rating or a full blown retard like Trudeau with a 27% approval rating can move us toward potential nuclear war or at the very least the biggest war since ww2. Who do these pricks think they are? Did we vote to give the most corrupt country in Europe hundreds of billions of dollars? These clowns spew garbage about threats to democracy when we aren’t even democracies ourselves anymore. I’m not trying to say Putin is a great guy either for the record he’s a grade a scumbag.