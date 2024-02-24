At which point does Size triumph over Skill?

WoozyFailGuy
While I don't have the answers you seek, by any means, and I'm not really giving an opinion in any way, and, I suppose, am not really answering your question at all, I do have this.
Keith hackney vs Emmanuel Yarborough answered this
Yes, I wasn't talking exclusively about fat people, I just thought the size difference of Mills Darden at 7'6" 800lbs and DJ at 5'3" 125 was the most David and Goliath one I could think of as unlike other historically huge people, Mills was mobile and upright to his dying day, showing incredible strength such as being able to over power a bull and pull it backwards. Dude must have had the strongest quads of all time.Depends if the big one can use the size and move at least just a bit
Also
View attachment 1031472
Idk, after my last post, and now seeing this, gotta be one of these fights lol. Shit is absurd lmao
Also
View attachment 1031472
Fuck yeah, I would. Keith Hackney would be slinging open hand palm strikes around, LeBron would be screaming foul at the ref... Would be wild, legendary beatdown.Emmanuel was a fat fuck though. Would you take Keith Hackney over LeBron James?
100%, Takase wouldn't even make welterweight todayMan, you reckon that Yarbrough/Takase fight is the biggest weight discrepancy in combat sports history?
Keith is def going to be tougher,and not go down easy. Is Lebron about that life? prob not.Would you take Keith Hackney over LeBron James?
Sure you can, pick them up, drop them on their head.You can't deadlift somebody to a K.O
Yes.Fuck yeah, I would. Keith Hackney would be slinging open hand palm strikes around, LeBron would be screaming foul at the ref... Would be wild, legendary beatdown.
I don't think he would go down easy, Keith is an old ripper, but I do think a guy Lebron's size connecting with even a few good shots is lights out. Semmy Schilt never had the slickest kickboxing technique, but he put beatdowns on a lot of guys by being extremely efficient with his range and size.Keith is def going to be tougher,and not go down easy. Is Lebron about that life? prob not.
DJ would just run away from him till he had a heart attack.Yes, I wasn't talking exclusively about fat people, I just thought the size difference of Mills Darden at 7'6" 800lbs and DJ at 5'3" 125 was the most David and Goliath one I could think of as unlike other historically huge people, Mills was mobile and upright to his dying day, showing incredible strength such as being able to over power a bull and pull it backwards. Dude must have had the strongest quads of all time.