At which point does Size triumph over Skill?

Saw this (seemingly ridiculous) picture and wondered: at which point does size beat skill? How much of a size advantage would it take for a person with the fighting knowledge of an early 20th century farmer to beat an MMA champion in a fight?
While I don't have the answers you seek, by any means, and I'm not really giving an opinion in any way, and, I suppose, am not really answering your question at all, I do have this.

 
Well big fat dudes do horrible when faced with a smaller skilled fighter. Now if you take., Mighty Mouse vs Brock, the little guy doesn't have a chance. Most of the time when you see a tiny dude beating the crap out of a big guy it's because he's either massively fat or has no fight skills or both in some cases.
 
Depends if the big one can use the size and move at least just a bit

Yes, I wasn't talking exclusively about fat people, I just thought the size difference of Mills Darden at 7'6" 800lbs and DJ at 5'3" 125 was the most David and Goliath one I could think of as unlike other historically huge people, Mills was mobile and upright to his dying day, showing incredible strength such as being able to over power a bull and pull it backwards. Dude must have had the strongest quads of all time.
 
10 inches. Once you hit that, it doesn't matter how well the other person moves, you're hitting that target

















I'm of course talking about range advantage
 
Fuck yeah, I would. Keith Hackney would be slinging open hand palm strikes around, LeBron would be screaming foul at the ref... Would be wild, legendary beatdown.
Yes.

Keith Hackney is like that dude you fight on the streets in your nightmares that laughs at all your punches,and when you get tired,he's like alright no more mr fuckin nice guy.
 
Keith is def going to be tougher,and not go down easy. Is Lebron about that life? prob not.
I don't think he would go down easy, Keith is an old ripper, but I do think a guy Lebron's size connecting with even a few good shots is lights out. Semmy Schilt never had the slickest kickboxing technique, but he put beatdowns on a lot of guys by being extremely efficient with his range and size.
 
Yes, I wasn't talking exclusively about fat people, I just thought the size difference of Mills Darden at 7'6" 800lbs and DJ at 5'3" 125 was the most David and Goliath one I could think of as unlike other historically huge people, Mills was mobile and upright to his dying day, showing incredible strength such as being able to over power a bull and pull it backwards. Dude must have had the strongest quads of all time.
DJ would just run away from him till he had a heart attack.
 
