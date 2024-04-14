At What Point Does Belal Have a Lawsuit Against the UFC?

luckyshot
He won a short notice fight against the UFC that Dana publicly announced was a #1 contenders fight. That was almost a year ago! Dana just announced a bunch of big summer fights and Belal vs. Leon wasn't one of them.
It is absolutely unprecedented for a guy to be on a 9 fight win streak against top competition, win an announced #1 contenders fight, wait for a year, and still get no title shot.
Just wtf? I am sick of 170 being on ice.
