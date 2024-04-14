At What Point Does Belal Have a Lawsuit Against the UFC?

He won a short notice fight against the UFC that Dana publicly announced was a #1 contenders fight. That was almost a year ago! Dana just announced a bunch of big summer fights and Belal vs. Leon wasn't one of them.

It is absolutely unprecedented for a guy to be on a 9 fight win streak against top competition, win an announced #1 contenders fight, wait for a year, and still get no title shot.

Just wtf? I am sick of 170 being on ice.
 
Plus Dana offering Leon 3 different opponents for 300, none of them being Belal.

At this point they really are navigating their way towards passing over Belal. UFC fans shouldn't tolerate that.
 
Unless there's something contracted there's probably no legal pressure to give anyone a title fight. Unless maybe the fighter can make a case for the bosses sabotaging/preventing career advancement, but this isn't an office job and I don't think there's much there anyway.
 
They'll feed him to Shavkat next.

Guy has absolutely nothing going in his favor. Unlikeable personality, boring, spoke out against Israel publicly when the parent company CEO is Jewish.
 
I would be ok with him getting a title shot but let’s be honest he hasn’t fought Usman, Colby or Shavkat. His best win is burns on short notice
 
He should have went full heel with a “WAR HAMAS” shirt on last night.
 
Belal knows how he fights and his style was going to be a long road. They have to book the fight with Leon at the right time to make a good card out of it. At this point it won't carry a PPV. I think it happens they just need to book it in middle east or something and rebrand it.
 
Look how they giving Dustin a title shot. Bunch of undeserved title shots. Again its proving why the UFC is a fringe sport at best.
 
I don't know about that. He won a fight that was ANNOUNCED as a #1 contenders fight. And he took that fight on short notice BECAUSE it was promised to be a #1 contenders fight.

If money if involved (and it is) and someone promises you X if you do Y and you do Y, then they legally OWE you X.

And, btw, contracts do NOT need to be printed in order to be legally valid if there is other documentation, as there clearly is in this case.

If they don't give him what was publicly promised to him? Breach of contract.

The key element here is that he took a fight with Burns on extremely short notice BECAUSE he was promised a title fight if he won. The UFC used that promise to get him to do something that was to their advantage that he probably wouldn't have done otherwise.
 
A majority of fans do not like Belial or want to see him fight. He was easily losing the first fight. He has an opportunity to go full on bad guy, anti US, and maje fans want to see the fight soley to see him lose but instead chooses to remain his boring, non-ticket selling self.
 
Never. Oh hey that's when he's getting a title shot too!

Crazy.
 
Unless he has it in writing then he has no case.
 
He dosent. I assume Nothing in his contract stipulates he’s entitled to a title shot at any point. Nor is the ufc held to making champions fight the next ranked challenger on the list like boxing is. Sucks for Belal but he will be forever shuffled down the line.
 
Belal is the real champ in my eyes. Belal is WW goat. Deal with it. Belal is the next Palestine President, he will battle soldiers one by one himself. Belal is the crown jewel of UFC.
 
Belal deserves it but it's also entertainment. For whatever reason people hate the guy. He got booed when they shown him on the big screen last night.
 
