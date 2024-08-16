At What Point Do You Cash In The Sh*tbox?

When do you say enough is enough with a vehicle and get a new one? The shitbox has not been kind lately but I've been fixing it because I've already sunk a ton of money into it and the price of new vehicles is almost as outrageous as home buying. But I'm nearing the end of my rope. Where do you draw the line? Inb4 you sound poor. It's just nice not having a car payment but with the price of repairs, I'm essentially paying one anyway.