At What Point Do You Cash In The Sh*tbox?

deadshot138

deadshot138

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Aug 30, 2014
Messages
23,044
Reaction score
19,381
When do you say enough is enough with a vehicle and get a new one? The shitbox has not been kind lately but I've been fixing it because I've already sunk a ton of money into it and the price of new vehicles is almost as outrageous as home buying. But I'm nearing the end of my rope. Where do you draw the line? Inb4 you sound poor. It's just nice not having a car payment but with the price of repairs, I'm essentially paying one anyway.
 
deadshot138 said:
When do you say enough is enough with a vehicle and get a new one? The shitbox has not been kind lately but I've been fixing it because I've already sunk a ton of money into it and the price of new vehicles is almost as outrageous as home buying. But I'm nearing the end of my rope. Where do you draw the line? Inb4 you sound poor. It's just nice not having a car payment but with the price of repairs, I'm essentially paying one anyway.
Click to expand...


Cut your losses when you want to, not when you need to..
 
When the problems accumulate to the point where it's becoming unsafe
 
deadshot138 said:
Inb4 you sound poor. It's just nice not having a car payment but with the price of repairs, I'm essentially paying one anyway.
Click to expand...
You sound poor. I've only had my car 4 years but I'm already saving for the next one. Fuck a car payment.
 
blaseblase said:
You sound poor. I've only had my car 4 years but I'm already saving for the next one. Fuck a car payment.
Click to expand...
Man fuck saving when I can just buy random shit I don't need that's not as important as a car.
 
When it feels unreliable. I don't want to be driving anywhere and have a fear that my car might fail on me.
 
I usually change it up when the febreeze stops working on the dead hooker smell from the trunk and the drive throughs start interrogating me
 
Last edited:
Expensive fix but what else is wrong with it?
How much are you dumping into it for repairs every month?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,199
Messages
56,035,756
Members
175,045
Latest member
Semir

Share this page

Back
Top