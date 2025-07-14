At what point did personal technology start changing our lives for the worse?

In your opinion —- what era of technology would you go back to?

You know.. personally I would say like 2010 ish —- we had YouTube, had smartphones that could play music and we could access information on the go. GPS

that’s all good

But now these companies are trying to creep into every moment of your life. For what?

Fuck you. Let me have my walks in nature.

AI art.. video generation.. Im putting my head in the sand with regards to all
that shit. we have enough entertainment man. I’m cool with the dopamine I get from watching UFC highlights on YouTube.
 
I’d say smart phones have been a net negative on society. Anywhere you go everyone has their faces in their phone non-stop. No one likes a hypocrite, I’m guilty of it myself, but seriously, people are just always on their phones all the time.
 
