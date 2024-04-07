C'mon.Many, and most in history, armies/soldiers are/were conscripted.That means they didn't join voluntarily, they were forced to be there in the first place.Say, for example, you have a wife and child. You are given an order. You refuse that order. What do you think happens?For reference, refusing an order during war-time in the USA constitutes grounds for your commanding officer to potentially shoot you (or have you shot).On the other hand, even obeying orders, you can (and may be) tried for various crimes.Soldiers are frequently scape-goats for those in a position of authority. I don't believe they should be blameless for personal decisions of monstrosity, but I DO believe the penalties they faced from those in power above them should mitigate any acts they are evaluated for.Examples:If the CO orders the unit "occupy" the village, and they kill every man, woman, and child they see, I agree they are criminals.If the CO orders they kill "", then I believe the soldiers are not the proper targets of prosecution, but rather the commanders.(EDIT: I posted this quickly, don't read if you want to avoid the ugly aspect of humanity, such as child murder. I wish I had not read it myself.)