SugarKrok
At what point is a victim of coercion blameless for their actions?
I was just thinking about the nazi soldiers who were prosecuted for ww2. I think some were because things they did went beyond ‘war’ and into cruelty and unreasonable suffering. Also, I guess since targeting people for religion/race/etc as justification for killing is considered wholly wrong now. Now being the relevant part I suppose…since our prosecution of the dead is to condemn their actions in the present.
Anyway, I just realize while a little high that I answered the solider question. Well, I guess that’s just my answer and I want to hear others.
I’m a chatty bit short when high, huh. Is it possible to answer the 2nd question??? I feel like there’s no line is there?
