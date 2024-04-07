Opinion At what point can a Sodier be Blamed for their actions ? And

At what point is a victim of coercion blameless for their actions?

I was just thinking about the nazi soldiers who were prosecuted for ww2. I think some were because things they did went beyond ‘war’ and into cruelty and unreasonable suffering. Also, I guess since targeting people for religion/race/etc as justification for killing is considered wholly wrong now. Now being the relevant part I suppose…since our prosecution of the dead is to condemn their actions in the present.

Anyway, I just realize while a little high that I answered the solider question. Well, I guess that’s just my answer and I want to hear others.

I’m a chatty bit short when high, huh. Is it possible to answer the 2nd question??? I feel like there’s no line is there?
 
for me? Always, but I've always been someone who just could not conform to anything or anyone, much to the bitter enmity of some of the male figures of my past. But, always, you are always responsible for what you do.
 
Can we apply the same standards to US soldiers who “defended their country” by serving in Iraq?
Spare me the “omg you’re comparing the USA to Nazi Germany” BS.
Lots of countries have WMD. The USA doesn’t war with them all. Iraqi turned out not to have shit anyway.
Over a million dead Iraqis because of that war, and millions more displaced and suffering.
 
Under current international law I don't think US soldiers could be prosecuted just for serving in Iraq even if the invasion itself were considered illegal.

Those making the decisions, specifically Bush and Blair could be though.
 
Soldiers cant be prosecuted for serving in a war, they can get jugded for stuff they did during the war but i have never heard just service getting you in front of a court. I actually think international laws protect single soldier when it comes to this

Politicians take the hit if they can be physically captured or killed
 
This is part of why I didn't enlist back in he early 00s. I didn't think the wars we were waging were justified and didn't want blood on my hands. Some of my friends did go and they came back with PTSD from the people they had to kill over there, and from watching their friends get blown up. I'm glad I didn't go.
 
C'mon.

Many, and most in history, armies/soldiers are/were conscripted.
That means they didn't join voluntarily, they were forced to be there in the first place.

Say, for example, you have a wife and child. You are given an order. You refuse that order. What do you think happens?

For reference, refusing an order during war-time in the USA constitutes grounds for your commanding officer to potentially shoot you (or have you shot).

On the other hand, even obeying orders, you can (and may be) tried for various crimes.

Soldiers are frequently scape-goats for those in a position of authority. I don't believe they should be blameless for personal decisions of monstrosity, but I DO believe the penalties they faced from those in power above them should mitigate any acts they are evaluated for.

Examples:

If the CO orders the unit "occupy" the village, and they kill every man, woman, and child they see, I agree they are criminals.

If the CO orders they kill "every living thing they see, (because they are all THE ENEMY", then I believe the soldiers are not the proper targets of prosecution, but rather the commanders.
https://famous-trials.com/mylaicourts/1656-myl-intro
(EDIT: I posted this quickly, don't read if you want to avoid the ugly aspect of humanity, such as child murder. I wish I had not read it myself.)
 
