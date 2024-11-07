At was age your Dad stop going out of his way to do nice thing for you?

Sonny Qc
*** I'm not complaining at all ***
Just curious if most dads are the same,
5 mins ago, my dad showed up to my work.
Asked me to exchange our car keys.
I was like ''sure, wanna take it for a test drive?''
(asked this since I just bought a new one)
He said ''no dummy, winter is coming taking it for a anti-rust treatment''
Took out my wallet to give him cash,
told me he didn't needed my money,
but I better show up at 11 at my fav bar next to work for a few beers with him...
I'm 37...
Dads, imma right?
