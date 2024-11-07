At was age your Dad stop going out of his way to do nice thing for you?

*** I'm not complaining at all ***Just curious if most dads are the same,5 mins ago, my dad showed up to my work.Asked me to exchange our car keys.I was like ''sure, wanna take it for a test drive?''(asked this since I just bought a new one)He said ''no dummy, winter is coming taking it for a anti-rust treatment''Took out my wallet to give him cash,told me he didn't needed my money,but I better show up at 11 at my fav bar next to work for a few beers with him...I'm 37...Dads, imma right?