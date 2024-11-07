At was age your Dad stop going out of his way to do nice thing for you?

*** I'm not complaining at all ***

Just curious if most dads are the same,
5 mins ago, my dad showed up to my work.
Asked me to exchange our car keys.

I was like ''sure, wanna take it for a test drive?''
(asked this since I just bought a new one)

He said ''no dummy, winter is coming taking it for a anti-rust treatment''

Took out my wallet to give him cash,
told me he didn't needed my money,
but I better show up at 11 at my fav bar next to work for a few beers with him...

I'm 37...

Dads, imma right?
Last BJ was years ago, tbh.

Still, he’ll lend me cash whenever I need it.

Swings and roundabouts.
 
My dad helped me cut down, cut up, split and stack a few trees not too long ago.

All just for some beers and pizza.

Good dads never stop being good to their kids.
 
My dad loves to yell and argue with me.

But every time I visit he'll cook up a storm and he (and my mom) makes sure there's plenty of leftover for me to take with me regardless of whether I want it or not.
 
My dad is 68. He still does nice things for me. Like not dying.
 
My father left before I was born so no....all fathers are not the same.

Thanks for reminding me lol
 
