Media At UFC 305 will Israel Adesanya become UFC champion again or will he become the new Tyron Woodley?

If Izzy never wins a fight again, he's higher on the list than Woodley. They aren't in the same ballpark.
 
Sorry, but I'm not doing 30 minutes of bad audio to try and hear the argument for how he can be accused of becoming a "new Woodley."

Tyron went from a seemingly dominant champion to completely no effort and losing 4 in a row badly on an unrecoverable plummet, then everyone looked at his reign in retrospect with a microscope. Izzy already recovered from his title loss to re-earn his belt, then looked bad for one fight where he got rocked early and didn't recover well. And there's no way Israel's title run gets called into question no matter what happens. Even If Adesanya loses his next 3 fights, he still will not be Woodley
 
